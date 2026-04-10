Free prostate cancer screening pushed in Cebu City

AN ANNUAL free prostate cancer screening for men aged 40 and above has been proposed at the Cebu City Council to strengthen preventive healthcare and promote early detection of cases.

The measure aims to address one of the leading cancers affecting men in the country by making screening more accessible, encouraging early diagnosis and improving treatment outcomes through timely medical intervention.

The resolution authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. seeks to institutionalize a citywide program that will direct Mayor Nestor Archival to instruct the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to conduct yearly free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing and digital rectal examination (DRE) for eligible male residents.

It also requires the Public Information Office (PIO) to ensure wide dissemination of schedules and guidelines to maximize awareness and participation.

Alcover underwent surgery for his prostate cancer at a private hospital last February.

Growing health burden

The resolution cites global and national cancer data showing prostate cancer as among the top five most common cancers affecting Filipino men, with thousands of new cases diagnosed annually. It also references global estimates indicating over a million new cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, underscoring the disease’s growing public health burden.

Medical evidence highlighted in the measure stresses that prostate cancer often develops slowly and may remain asymptomatic in its early stages, making routine screening critical for early diagnosis. Early detection can result in survival rates reaching up to 99 percent, while delayed diagnosis significantly lowers treatment success and increases mortality risk.

The proposal points out that despite the availability of screening procedures such as PSA tests and DRE, many men aged 40 and above are unable to access regular check-ups because of financial constraints and limited availability of free diagnostic services. It emphasizes the need for accessible government-led screening programs to address this gap in preventive care.

Implementation

The CCMC is identified as the primary implementing facility, being the city’s main public hospital equipped to carry out preventive health programs for residents, particularly those from vulnerable and low-income sectors. Although the City Council approved the resolution, its implementation depends on the mayor.

The Office of the Mayor is expected to evaluate the measure and, once given the green light, instruct the CCMC to plan and implement the screening initiative. This process would involve organizing schedules, ensuring the availability of funding and medical resources and working closely with concerned offices for smooth coordination.

Personal advocacy

Upon full implementation, the PIO will take charge of disseminating information to the public, including details on when and where the screenings will be conducted, as well as the necessary requirements for those who wish to access the free service.

The initiative gains personal weight from Alcover’s own experience, after he said he successfully underwent surgery for early-stage prostate cancer and is recovering well. In sharing his journey, he said early detection is vital, urging men to undergo regular screening and prioritize preventive healthcare as a life-saving step. / CAV