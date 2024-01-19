Free shelter opens for Sto. Niño devotees

AS OF 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at least 575 Santo Niño devotees have registered at the Devotee City near the Cebu City Hall as it officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event was led by Mayor Michael Rama, his wife, Malou, Devotees City Chair Councilor Francis Esparis and businessman Chester Cokaliong of Cokaliong Shipping Lines.

Cokaliong provided the 30 container vans prepared by Sinulog organizers for devotees who have no place to stay in Cebu City, center of the Fiesta Señor celebrations.

Esparis said registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, recalling that in 2023, nearly 500 individuals were accommodated in the area. The occupants mostly came from various towns in Cebu and individuals from outside Cebu.

Compared to last year’s 20 container vans, the 30 vans this year can accommodate over 600 people, Esparis said.

Esparis said those who want to avail themselves of the free shelter must present bus or shipping line tickets and IDs for profiling.

He said they have imposed house rules to maintain order in the area such as prohibiting loud behavior, deadly weapons, smoking, and drinking of alcoholic beverages. Occupants must also maintain the cleanliness of their surroundings.

He said occupants are also encouraged to be in the area before 12 midnight.

Basic services, such as health assistance from the City Health Department and security provided by the PNP and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team, are available. Comfort rooms are also provided for the occupants.

Luz Canoy who came all the way from Pinamungajan town said she is grateful to have benefited from the free shelter provided by the City Government.

Canoy, a candle vendor, would always avail of the free temporary shelter every Sinulog when she comes to Cebu City with her fellow vendors. She said this year, the accommodations were good so far except that the area is too humid.

Lilia Molijon, a resident of Bogo City northern Cebu, said the free shelter has been a big help as she soon begins to sell straw hats to church and parade goers.

Molijon said she has been selling hats during Sinulog for 20 years since 2004.