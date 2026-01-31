Free student transport program begins soon

Mandaue City to launch free ‘Libreng Sakay’ for students this February GETTING to school is about to get much easier for students in Mandaue City. Starting the first week of February 2026, the City Government will launch a free transportation program to help students travel safely and save money on their daily commute.

The program is kicking off thanks to a donation of two air-conditioned mini buses from the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the "libreng sakay" service is designed to ease the stress of travel, especially for those moving through the city's busy central areas.

Starting with strategic routes

While the City’s transport team originally suggested six different paths, the service will start with one or two routes because there are currently two vehicles available.

The buses will start and end their trips at Mandaue City Hall. To make things organized, the city is setting up six specific loading and unloading zones along the routes. While the service is built for students, Mayor Ouano shared some good news for parents: guardians will also be allowed to ride for free.

“Students are our priority, and their guardians will also be included,” Ouano said. “What matters is that we are able to help students and make their daily commute safer and more convenient.”

Timing the trips

To make sure the buses are there when students actually need them, the schedule follows the school day. The service will run Monday through Friday during the busiest times:

Morning: When students are heading to their first classes.

Midday: To help those with shifting schedules.

Late Afternoon: During the dismissal rush, specifically between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A test run for a bigger future

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on explained that this February launch is a trial phase. The city has set aside P40 million in the 2026 budget to eventually buy more buses and expand the program.

For now, the city government will pay for the drivers and the fuel. Since running a bus service is new for the local government, they are using these first two months to learn the best way to manage the system before buying more vehicles.

"We are fast-tracking this, but we are also careful because the City is not a bus operator," Malig-on said. "After a month or two, we will be able to assess and decide how to proceed." (ABC)