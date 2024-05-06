Free wifi at OFW lounge of NAIA int'l airport's terminal 1

CONVERGE is providing free, fiber-fast connectivity to overseas Filipino workers who will be served by the OFW lounge in Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 1, to enhance their digital experience at the Philippines’ transit hubs.

Inaugurated in January 2024, the OFW lounge serves as a relaxing, contemporary facility especially dedicated to the country’s modern-day heroes, and now with Converge’s connectivity, is equipped with 500 Mbps upload and download speeds.

Converge chief sustainability officer Benjamin Azada said OFWs are provided our fiber broadband connectivity for their use for two hours and if they are a Converge FiberX or Surf2Sawa subscriber, they have an additional 6six hours of internet access.

The OFW passengers may log on to the Converge landing page and then enjoy complimentary internet access. A separate page will appear for existing Converge subscribers, and they may further avail of additional hours of connectivity. / PR