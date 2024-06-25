Free WiFi to be installed in Mandaue’s public spaces

MAYOR Jonas Cortes announced the installation of free WiFi in selected sites across Mandaue City during the "Istorya ta Bai: A Move for Good Governance and Transparency Forum" on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In partnership with Craft Shack Inc. and ARTBI Global Philippine Corporation, the City aims to provide free WiFi in government open spaces.

The first phase of the project had already been completed, with WiFi already installed at the city hall, public market, city college, Office of the Building Official, and the City Engineer’s Office.

Mandaue City has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Craft Shack Inc. and ARTBI Global Philippine Corporation, with the two companies supplying the necessary infrastructure for the project, including routers, devices, and other equipment.

Cortes also signed an MOU with Synetcom Philippines, as the City aims to install free WiFi in 500 more sites in Mandaue by the second week of July.

Places not owned or leased by the City are required to signify their consent.

The second phase of the project will focus on the city’s schools and other public areas, with further details to be discussed in future meetings.

This initiative, along with the installation of fiber optic cables in 14 barangays, supports Cortes's vision of transforming Mandaue City into a Smart City. (Kirby Clint Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)