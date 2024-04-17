Freelance layout designer yields over P5 million shabu in Bohol buy-bust

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who had been freed from prison under a plea bargain deal was again arrested during a buy-bust by the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) Bohol Provincial Office and Tagbilaran City Police Station, at around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Purok 6, Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City.

The suspect was identified as Chris Ipanag, 45, a freelance layout designer.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 16 large packs of suspected shabu, valued at P5.27 million and weighing 755 grams.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, claimed that after learning of the suspect's illicit drug activity, they started to develop a case against him before the buy-bust.

PDEA 7 learned that Ipanag could get rid of 500 grams to 1 kilogram of illicit substances each week.

Ipanag was taken into custody in 2019 for narcotics offenses and then freed from jail after accepting a plea agreement. (AYB, TPT)