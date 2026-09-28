French actor dies by euthanasia at 43

FRENCH actor-director Arnaud Denis died by euthanasia on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

The 43-year-old theater actor had been suffering from an illness for three years after reportedly undergoing surgery for an “inguinal hernia” in 2023.

According to the UK National Health Service, an inguinal hernia occurs when an internal organ or tissue pushes through a weak spot in the surrounding muscle or tissue. Surgery is one of the treatments for the condition.

Known for his work in classical French and European theater, Arnaud also appeared in films and television projects. Before his death, Arnaud shared his final message on his Facebook page, explaining his decision to undergo euthanasia.

His message included the line, “Ce n’est rien de mourir, C’est affreux de ne pas vivre,” which translates to, “There is nothing terrible about dying; it is terrible not to live.”

He also wrote, “I was the happiest of men before I became seriously ill.”

In the message, he also criticized doctors for failing to address his needs. / TRC