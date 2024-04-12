French national, Cebuana found dead inside camping tent in Tagbilaran City

A FRENCH and a Cebuana were found dead in a vacant lot in a subdivision in Bool District, Tagbilaran City, Bohol at around 7:20 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Police identified the victims as Sylvian Florian Delaitre, 39, from Angers, France, and Jennifer Cornelio, 30, a native of San Fernando, Cebu.

Both victims resided inside the subdivision.

The Tagbilaran City police said they received a phone call about a dead body found inside a camping tent in a subdivision that smelled of chemicals.

They immediately responded and found the two lying dead inside the tent, while near them was a white plastic gallon containing muriatic acid and another chemical believed to be hydrogen sulfide.

Because of this, they immediately called the PNP Forensic Unit for assistance.

The police suspected that the chemicals inside the tent caused the death of the two victims.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the Tagbilaran City police are continuing their investigation at the moment.

He said they have yet to find out the motive of the incident if it was intentional or if someone else committed the crime.

"Usa sa gitan-aw is ang possibility nga basin og na poison sila kay naay nakita didto sa tent nga mga chemicals (We are investigating the possibility that the chemicals discovered inside the tent may have poisoned them). We are still investigating as to what happened. We will update you the moment that we will have the full report to be submitted by Tagbilaran City police station," Pelare said.

The victims’ friends also provided testimonies to the police, including the threat allegedly made by the woman victim that they would take their own life. (AYB, TPT)