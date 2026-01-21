French tourist injured after motorcycle snags dangling telecom cable in Alegria

A 33-YEAR-OLD French tourist was injured when his motorcycle got caught in a dangling telecommunications cable along the Balhaan–Madridejos road in Alegria, a route toward Moalboal, authorities reported.

Jerome Reazon of the Alegria Municipal Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) told SunStar Cebu that the incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

An initial investigation by the MDRRMO revealed that the rider was traveling along the road when a low-hanging telecommunications cable, which was not immediately visible, struck and wrapped around his neck.

The sudden entanglement caused him to lose balance and be thrown off his motorcycle. The victim sustained abrasions on his neck and left knee.

Reazon said the tourist was transported to the Badian District Hospital for medical evaluation.

He added that the dangling wire was immediately cut, and the telecommunications provider was notified to address the hazard.

The MDRRMO urged residents and visitors to promptly report hanging cables, damaged utility lines, and other hazardous road conditions to prevent similar accidents in the future. (DPC)