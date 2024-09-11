Fresh faces join Cebu FC for upcoming AFC tourney

CEBU FC named its latest signings ahead of its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2 campaign this month.

Cebu FC welcomed the additions of Turkish Berke Önde, American Samuel Strong, Japanese Masaya Kobayashi, Filipino-American Kainoa Bailey, Brazilian Daniel Aleixo, Filipino-British John Lucero, and hometown talent Lorenzo Genco.

Strong, Alexio and Kobayashi will solidify Cebu FC’s backline.

Strong is towering and an experienced central defender who played professional football in the US and in Thailand. Kobayashi is also a central defender who has spent time playing football professionally in Germany and Japan. Aleixo is also a tall centerback who played mostly in Portugal.

Bailey is the team’s newest winger. He’s had experience playing in Germany and the US and also had stints with the Azkals Development Team and Stallion Laguna FC.

Along with Bailey, Önde will solidify Cebu FC’s attack as the club’s newest striker. His last stop was with Turkish club Hatayspor.

Genco and Lucero will be playing at midfield for Cebu FC.

Genco returns to Cebu FC after playing for his hometown in the 2021/2022 season, while Lucero will be making his debut in Philippine club football, having previously played for Worthing FC and Brighton & Hove Albion in England’s Under-18 Premier League.

Cebu FC’s first match in Group H of the AFC Champions League 2 is against South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Sept. 19, 2024, here in the Philippines. / EKA