Fried chicken vendor nabbed for manufacturing fake government IDs

A FRIED chicken vendor who also manufactured fake government IDs and other documents was arrested during an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) in his residence in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, last August 12, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Romel Gonesto Panonce, 29.

Seized from him were fake BIR TIN cards, driver's licenses, PSA birth and death certificates, PhilHealth cards, national IDs, and Unified Multipurpose IDs (UMID).

Panonce reportedly offered his services through social media.

His modus was made known after his runner, Loctor Del Rosario, was caught by the authorities while delivering fake TIN cards along Plaridel Street, Cebu City, last August 9.

Because of this, the operatives of NBI-Central Visayas Regional Office and Cebu District Office, together with the officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR 7), carried out an entrapment operation that resulted in Panonce’s arrest.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Article 169-172 of Revised Penal Code, which involves acts like falsifying signatures, currency notes, bond, and other similar instruments.

If proven guilty, his jail sentence could be from six months to six years. (ANV, TPT)