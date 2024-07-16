Friends foster community connections in Cebu through social events

The best way for the girls to start was to pin down their common interest, which was hiking, and make it a consistent activity. Eventually, Joy needed an event for her co-working space, so they brainstormed possible ideas. Since it was Valentine’s month, they came up with the idea of “speed dating” to fit the theme and bring people together in a fun and engaging way instead of the usual “swipe right” culture.

Events

Nina, a community manager for a wellness organization based in Bali, finds it resonating to be able to curate and host the Kitakita events. Joy, who pursued her passion for photography and videography, manages the creative aspects of events and creates human-centric videos for the collective. Kim Ang, who owns a record store, handles the recruitment side of events. With their diverse skills, they created events that were not only highly creative but also introduced something new to Cebu.

“We also want to go beyond speed dating. We want to create this community of Cebu because there’s not a lot of activities that are really zoning in to connecting to people. Everyone has their own clubs, but it would be nice to have a formal or friendly brand that allows people to just hang out without forcing relationships,” said the collective.

The girls successfully organized their first hands-on event, complete with a detailed program, and initially gathered a small crowd primarily made up of friends of friends. Their first speed dating event was such a hit that they’re now gearing up for their fourth one in July 2024.

“We print our own conversation cards that really help people connect, and that’s how you organically meet people. In a club, you notice small talks and shallow questions, but with the event, these are questions we don’t normally ask but also do not cross any lines,” said the collective.

The collective branded their gatherings as “bonding events,” designed for people to meet organically and divided into three phases. The first phase is Perception, where conversation cards help participants break through initial assumptions. The second phase, Connection, features speed dating, allowing people to engage in five-minute conversations without guided prompts. The final phase is Deepening Connections, where attendees build on their initial interactions and form more meaningful bonds.

“People can just show up, connect, mix and mingle without really having a fixed agenda. It’s kind of immersive in a sense where there are different ways for you to connect. There’s a lot of factors that came into this and we were heavily planning this and co-hosted it with LGBTQ members who acted as our consultants,” said the collective.

To add more meaning to its fourth event, Kitakita Collective has partnered with LoveYourself Cebu, donating a portion of the proceeds to the organization.

“There’s been a growing study of post-traumatic growth after the pandemic, and there is still the strong urge to be human again. It’s a revenge year, and it’s been popular that offline events like this are done in many countries, and we want to bring it to Cebu. We want to brand ourselves as a way for people to not just date but to network and open up platforms for them,” said the collective.

Purpose

To keep their vision clear, especially as their events grow in number, the founding members aim to focus on three guiding pillars: explore, connect and deepen.