Friendster makes a comeback

THE iconic social networking platform Friendster has made a comeback after 10 years, and it’s already making noise, ranking No. 1 on the Apple (iOS) Store under Socials shortly after launch.

In its 2026 version, Friendster promises a fresh take on social media, one that moves away from likes, follower counts, and algorithms.

Instead, it focuses on real connections, with no suggested strangers, no ads, and no spam DMs.

The platform also emphasizes user privacy, stating it will never sell user data, setting itself apart from other social media competitors.

Originally launched in 2002, Friendster became one of the pioneers of social networking before suspending its services in 2015. It eventually ceased operations in 2018, making this comeback a nostalgic yet intriguing return. (SunStar Cebu)