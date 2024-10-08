Fritz, Dimitrov Triumph

SHANGHAI — Two days after starting, seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz and 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov finally complete their second-round matches at the Shanghai Masters on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

Fritz, the US Open finalist, led 4-3 in the opening set against Frenchman Terence Atmane when rain suspended play on Saturday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and then washed out all matches on the outside courts until Monday.

The American needed two tiebreakers to see off the No. 161-ranked Atmane 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), with only one break of serve for each in the two-hour match. Fritz will play Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki in the third round.

Dimitrov, playing in his 100th Masters event, resumed on Monday with a set lead but down a break in the second against Zizou Bergs.

The No. 73-ranked Belgian converted his advantage to take the second set. Dimitrov responded by breaking Bergs three times for the loss of one of his own service games to clinch the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The Bulgarian will play Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

Holger Rune of Denmark rallied from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Another Italian lost. Lorenzo Musetti appeared to be heading for an easy victory before a collapse from the 15th seed saw him lose to David Goffin 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2. The Belgian will next face Marcos Giron after the American eased past Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. / AP