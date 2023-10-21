From accountant to fashion designer: Cebuana introduces unique fabric, Musa

Cebuana Joy Soo experienced a major change in her life. Her journey from the world of numbers to the world of fashion design is a testament to the power of purpose and passion.

It all started with a pilgrimage to the Holy Land in December 2019. A seed of faith was planted, and her purpose in life began to sprout. Joy had dedicated 22 years to her own accounting and auditing firm. However, in 2020, she decided to retire from her job as an accountant to pursue her true passion: fashion design.

Joy’s determination led her to graduate as a fashion designer, marking a new chapter in her life’s journey. She is also the official talent scout for the World Performing Arts Championship held in the Davao region of the Philippines. This role allows her to nurture Filipino talent and provide opportunities for them to compete on the global stage.

Currently, Joy is the founder of The Musa Advocacy. It is an altruistic company that aims to create artistic tribal fashion in Davao del Norte.

One of the most notable results of Joy’s journey is the birth of Musa fabric. She was looking for the perfect material for the Philippine Gala 2020. Joy, in collaboration with the Davao del Norte Department of Trade and Industry, helped weave this unique fabric from banana and abaca fibers. The first weaving took place in the Provincial Jail of Davao del Norte, showing the potential for transformation even in unexpected places.

From this, production companies (House of Musa) have been established in different countries and are managed by registered directors who are responsible for organizing fashion shows that create a sustainable livelihood for Musa Advocacy practitioners. Accredited fashion designers and partners promote Musa through creative designs and products showcased at these events, serving both the corporate and individual markets.

Today, Musa fabric is also available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

Joy’s inspiring journey from CPA to fashion designer, combined with her dedication to The Musa Advocacy, shows the extraordinary transformation that can happen when one follows his or her true calling. This story is a simple reminder of how one’s purpose in life can lead not only to personal fulfillment but also to influencing and enriching the lives of others.