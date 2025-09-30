Cebu

From Bishop to Archbishop: Alberto Uy

ALBERTO UY officiates his first mass as the new archbishop of Cebu during his Rites of Installation at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Published on

Text and Photos by Juan Carlo de Vela

ON TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025, thousands of faithful, along with cardinals, bishops and priests from across the country, gathered at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral for the historic rites of installation of Boholano Alberto Uy as the 25th bishop and fifth metropolitan archbishop of Cebu.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma, together with fellow cardinals, bishops and priests, walk toward the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral for the Rites of Installation of Alberto Uy as the new archbishop of Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Nuns and the faithful witness history for the Rites of Installation of the 5th archbihop of Cebu Alberto Uy at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Pope Leo XIV appointed Uy on July 16, 2025, following the resignation of Archbishop José Palma, who stepped down upon reaching the canonical retirement age of 75 on March 19.

CEBU ARCHBISHOP Alberto Uy kisses his miter after accepting his appointment from Pope Leo XIV as the new archbishop of Cebu at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
The Rites of Installation of Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy, accompanied by Papal Nuncio Charles John Brown, was held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The historic event was attended by Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Cardinal Jose Advincula, along with fellow bishops and priests.
The Diocese of Cebu was established on Aug. 14, 1595 and was elevated to a Metropolitan Archdiocese on April 28, 1934. Since then, it has been led by Archbishop Gabriel Reyes (1934–1949); Archbishop Julio Rosales, Doctor of Divinity (DD) (1950–1982); Archbishop Ricardo Vidal, DD (1982–2010), Archbishop Palma, DD (2011–2025); and now Archbishop Uy (2025–present).

