From break to breakthrough: TREV's new sound

If one is into a blend of old-school charm and contemporary beats, “Be With You” will hit the spot. TREV’s latest release was produced by Grammy-nominated producer D’Andre Smith.

“It’s my first time working with this producer. He’s a hit producer and he’s had the experience of being in the charts. When he played me the sample, the whole vibe was very ‘90s reminiscent, such as Usher and Boyz II Men,” said TREV.

TREV shares his excitement about the release, stating, “It’s the start of a new sound for me, backed by the insane network that I built through the past year, and this release is only just a start.”

The artist, who used to sing and rap around trap beats, thought that despite having significant connections in the Luzon region, he should stay in Cebu to make music as it is his passion.

“I feel like what I’m doing is bridging new opportunities for the people in the music industry. No one really thought of connecting with e-sports or other business people because they don’t think about bridging gaps and creating industries together,” said TREV.

TREV is a breath of fresh air. He believes songs shouldn’t stay into a single artform. Because he is able to have dialogue with a lot of industries, his take on making music went from conventional to intersectional. TREV, who is constantly seeking opportunities in various industries, reflects a strategic understanding of the modern music landscape.

“You have to think that way, you want to make it stable. Like me right now, I have a full-time job which funds my music but I don’t want it that way. I want my music to fund my music because this is what I love doing. In this game of music right now, it’s all about managing yourself as an artist,” said TREV.

This comeback also sees the return of Kirk Vistacion who has directed multiple of TREV’s music videos as the director, while the camera work and editing were handled by Klubhouse PH, the team that designed Manila Greys cover art and handles creative direction for Al James.

“I would like to cement my name in the mainstream music of the country. I’ve got a lot of upcoming projects coming up. It’s going to be new that will shock Cebu because I think only one artist has done this before but if I pull it through I’m going to be the second one,” said TREV regarding making a custom music for a big franchise soon.