From campus to screens

Allyne May Abayon

/ University of the Visayas

THE decision of the Commission on Higher Education to allow higher education institutions to shift to 100 percent online classes has sparked mixed reactions among students. Announced as a response to the ongoing oil crisis and rising transportation costs, the policy aims to give schools flexibility while reducing the financial burden on learners. But for students, the question remains: Is this a practical solution—or another learning struggle in disguise?

As the Ched approves the option for colleges and universities to shift to 100 percent online classes, students find themselves once again adjusting to a learning setup that feels both familiar and uncertain. The policy aims to ease the financial burden on learners while ensuring the continuity of education amid rising fuel prices and transportation costs.

For many students, the decision brings a sense of relief. With fuel prices and fares continuing to rise, some see online classes as a practical solution to reduce daily expenses. “This setup is a big help for students like me because transportation costs are really high right now, and I live far from my school,” said Fierre Marie Daquiado, a student from the University of the Visayas. “It allows me to save money and manage my allowance better.”

However, not all students share the same optimism.

“In my experience, I prefer face-to-face classes over online classes because they help me stay productive. I wake up early, participate actively in school, and adapt better to discussions than in online setups,” said Era Figuracion, a student from the University of the Visayas. “I don’t feel good about Ched allowing 100 percent online classes for colleges and universities since many students, including me, prefer face-to-face learning. However, amid the current crisis, it can still help those struggling financially, though I believe hybrid learning could be a better middle ground,” she added.

“Given the current economic situation—gas prices continue to rise, and so does everything else—I find myself preferring hybrid learning over purely face-to-face or fully online classes,” said Andria Abajo, a student from Cebu Technological University.

“Since my campus is not close to where I live, daily commuting is exhausting and financially draining. Hybrid learning is more practical and manageable, especially with rising inflation and transportation costs. When Ched allowed 100 percent online classes, it gave me relief because it is more practical in today’s situation, even if I still prefer face-to-face interaction. However, I also believe this setup is not entirely fair for everyone, especially students with limited internet access, lack of devices, or poor learning environments at home.”

Beyond convenience and challenges, the issue also highlights inequality among learners. Students from low-income households often face greater difficulties in adapting to online setups, making access to education uneven despite the intention of flexibility.

In the end, students are not rejecting online learning—they are asking for balance. Many emphasize the need for stronger support systems, such as internet allowances, learning devices, and clearer academic guidelines, to make the transition fair for everyone.