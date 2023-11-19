From Carcar to Paris: The art of Walter Vestil

The beginning

The early start, though relatively devoid of the typical childhood joys according to the artist, served as the foundation for a promising career. Securing victories in local competitions, including the prestigious 2008 Martino Abellana contest, named after Cebu’s art giant figure born in Carcar, positioned Walter as Carcar’s budding gem.

“I started my career as a realistic painter, and now I am developing contemporary and conceptual painting where I can deliver messages through my artwork,” said Walter.

He draws inspiration from the legacy of local masters like Manoy Mulong and Facundo Tallo, who were not just mentors but artistic torchbearers of Carcar.

“The influence of these two Cebuano masters who are from Carcar helped me develop my taste as an artist. I am highly influenced by the work of Manoy Mulong because his brother Facundo Tallo was my mentor and I used to paint at Galicano’s studio in Carcar, where I learned some of their academic approaches to painting,” said Walter.

Walter’s choice of medium and materials is an integral part of the storytelling. The subjects he paints are inspired by history, and every stroke, color choice and brushstroke has a voice.

“I usually start the concept by writing ideas on how to convey a message to the viewer. After the idea is completed, I then create characters for my composition. I rarely do some sketching; I prefer my composition written. And then, after the concept and characters of the subject are finalized, I will take photographs as a reference for my painting concept and subject. I am very particular about the dynamic composition and design of the painting subject,” said Walter.

Evolution of art

Walter started his artistic journey as a realist, painting the world as he saw it. However, his evolution has seen him embrace contemporary and conceptual art.

“I am very influenced by the work of old masters for academic and technical purposes in my painting, and artists like Jeff Koons, Banksy, and some contemporary artists help me mold and widen my idea of contemporary art,” said Walter.

His accolades include the grand prize at the Martino Abellana painting contest in 2008 and claiming the 1st runner-up spot at the national GSIS competition in Manila. His works have graced national and international art shows, including exhibitions in Switzerland and the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre in Paris in 2023.

Walter now plans to move his career to Europe. Though he paints on the global canvas, the essence of Carcar’s culture and traditions remain the palette from which he draws inspiration.

“Artists can see what ordinary people cannot, and it plays a big role in our culture. People can understand or remember our heritage or culture by looking at someone’s artwork. Our culture and heritage define who we are,” he said.

Walter’s collaborative efforts within the Cebu art community reveal his commitment to using art as a force for good. Initiatives like “Art Tabang I,” uniting artists from Cebu and Manila to create works for the benefit of typhoon Yolanda victims, showcase the power of collective artistry.

To be an artist is to remain forever bound to the very hands that once guided his brushstrokes across empty canvases. For Walter Vestil, luck was not the compass that led his journey. Instead, it was the collection of experiences from Carcar, combined with the tears and sweat he poured into his craft, that brought him to where he stands today.