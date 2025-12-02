From CDO to Cebu: Angela Soriano's Holiday 2025 Collection

“It’s my first show in Cebu City. I’m a designer in Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao, and I’m planning to extend my services here. I love this city,” Angela shared in an interview with SunStar Lifestyle. She noted that she has also spent five years working here while designing on the side.

Collection that moves with the season

Guests were treated to 12 standout pieces, 10 ensembles for women and two for men, each rich in color, festive in spirit and far from ordinary. Angela’s signature aesthetic of minimalist luxury with subtle, exquisite details shone through in every design that demonstrated her commitment to elegance without compromising wearability.

They say women designers understand how women move, and this is truly evident in the functional features these dresses added. “There are pockets, different sizes and designs you can use for several occasions. I think these are the things that matter when I go through my design process,” she explained.