From CDO to Cebu: Angela Soriano's Holiday 2025 Collection

The holiday season arrives like a soft exhale. Its glitter settles in the air, light stretches a little warmer across familiar spaces, and suddenly life feels gentler. Dressing up becomes part of that ritual as a way to step into a version of ourselves that glows a little brighter.
It was this very spirit that Cagayan de Oro designer Angela Soriano captured with her Holiday 2025 collection, unveiled on Nov. 28 at Dean & Deluca, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City. Marking her first show in the Queen City of the South, Angela’s debut mirrored Cebu’s vibrance and elegance through each meticulously crafted piece that truly sets the tone for the holiday season.
“It’s my first show in Cebu City. I’m a designer in Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao, and I’m planning to extend my services here. I love this city,” Angela shared in an interview with SunStar Lifestyle. She noted that she has also spent five years working here while designing on the side.
Collection that moves with the season
Guests were treated to 12 standout pieces, 10 ensembles for women and two for men, each rich in color, festive in spirit and far from ordinary. Angela’s signature aesthetic of minimalist luxury with subtle, exquisite details shone through in every design that demonstrated her commitment to elegance without compromising wearability.
They say women designers understand how women move, and this is truly evident in the functional features these dresses added. “There are pockets, different sizes and designs you can use for several occasions. I think these are the things that matter when I go through my design process,” she explained.
Part of the standout pieces were a striking teal gown with a plunging V-neckline and a sculptural skirt layer that wrapped around the waist and hips, creating bold volume and movement. Subtle gold detailing on the shoulders caught the light with every turn, while the satin fabric reflected its surroundings in smooth, luminous waves.
“My specialty is luxury wear, so as you can see, my designs are minimalist with minor bead works, but the details are exquisite. The meaning behind it is very well thought,” Angela explained. Soft, side-swept waves completed the look, adding glamor that perfectly balanced the gown’s dramatic silhouette.
A dramatic black strapless gown followed, its sweetheart neckline accented by a subtle cutout that lent a modern edge. The voluminous skirt, with carefully gathered fabric at the hips, moved with couture grace, while the soft sheen of the fabric caught the runway lights beautifully.
Another standout piece was a sleek silver-gray gown adorned with delicate vertical bead embellishments that shimmered like cascading rainfall. A minimalist high neckline with a flowing, cape-like overlay added regal movement and drama. The model’s short platinum bob perfectly complemented the futuristic, sophisticated energy of the outfit, making it feel both ethereal and commanding.
For Angela, the season is about stepping into a version of oneself that feels celebratory, confident, and unapologetically luminous, and her Holiday 2025 collection delivered that vision with brilliance.
The rest of the Holiday 2025 capsule collection promises refined elegance while hinting at two upcoming shows in Cebu City next year, this 2026.