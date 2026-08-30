From Cebu to Araneta: BELAMOUR, LEEYAN to represent Visayas at 11th PPOP Music Awards

Cebuano PPOP artists BELAMOUR and LEEYAN are set to take the national stage as special performers at the 11th PPOP Music Awards on Oct. 18, 2026 at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

The two artists are listed as special performers representing the Visayas in the event’s official promotional material, joining PPOP acts from different parts of the country.

The main show will feature XONARA, X8 (formerly XLR8), Hazel Faith, CALISTA, BILIB, NEO, 6ENSE, CLOUD 7, ONE SOUTH, NOVA and SYNC, alongside BELAMOUR and LEEYAN.

For the Cebuano PPOP community, their inclusion offers a national platform for artists developing their careers outside Metro Manila.

LEEYAN, a Cebuano independent PPOP solo artist and singer-songwriter, has released original tracks including “Chase The Sky,” “’Yan (that)” and “FUEGO.” His work combines PPOP and contemporary pop influences with his experiences as a Cebuano artist.

Meanwhile, BELAMOUR, a Cebuano PPOP girl group under YAONA Artists Guild, continues to build its presence through music, performances and creative projects.

The artists said their appearance is an opportunity to represent Cebu and encourage other homegrown talents to pursue opportunities beyond the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to represent Cebu and the Visayas. We hope our performance will not only showcase who we are as artists, but also remind aspiring artists from Cebu that they can dream beyond their hometown and take their place on the national stage,” LEEYAN said.

The 11th PPOP Music Awards will open with the red carpet at 3 p.m., followed by the main show at 5 p.m.

For BELAMOUR and LEEYAN, the trip to Manila puts Cebuano PPOP in a wider spotlight and adds another chapter to the region’s growing presence in the Philippine pop music scene. / PR S