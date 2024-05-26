From Cebu to the Universe: Harvey Cenit’s creations

Cenit graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu. Since then, he has carved a remarkable path in fashion design.

World stage

Cenit’s career soared when he clinched the championship title at the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) prestigious Fashion Factor Season 3 in 2022, marking a significant milestone. This achievement was further underscored by an international accolade at the 2016 Filipino Times Awards, where he was named the Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year.

Designs

Cenit’s designs are known for their unique blend of classic and contemporary elements, avoiding overly bold aesthetics while maintaining a sophisticated and balanced appeal. His creations are subtly elegant, with a touch of femininity, making them stand out without overwhelming. This signature style has garnered admiration not just in the UAE but also on the international stage, where he has dressed celebrities including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Among the UAE-based designer’s stunning creations were two standout pieces worn by Janson during the pageant: an emerald beaded gown for the gown competition and an elegant, gilded white gown for the evening competition.

Legacy

Harvey Cenit is not just a designer, but a mentor committed to supporting Cebuano talents. He aims to uplift young designers, sharing his knowledge and experience, just as prominent fashion figures once influenced his own work. His dedication to nurturing new talent underscores his belief in giving back to his community before stepping fully into the global fashion arena.

With his eye for aesthetics and a clear vision for success, Harvey Cenit embodies the essence of a true fashion icon. His journey from Cebu to the international fashion scene is a testament to his talent, hard work and unwavering commitment to his craft.