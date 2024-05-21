From Cebu to the world: The SBKZ Latin dance festival

Dances

The festival welcomed everyone, regardless of their dance experience. Learning SKBZ wasn’t as daunting as anticipated, thanks to the efforts of the Cebu Salsa Club. They made workshops beginner-friendly, yet still valuable for seasoned dancers to gain insights.

“Always go beyond your skill level; whether a beginner or a dancer for 14 years, you should always dance with each other. In this way, you’re not only encouraging those who are just getting started, but you also get to meet people who learned from other dance schools and disciplines,” said Coach Kevin.

Coach Jilly emphasized that the art of Latin dancing varies for each individual. She highlighted that it’s natural for the body to need time to grasp the movements, reassuring beginners that it’s perfectly okay to start at their own pace.

Latin dances are characterized by “sensual” dancing due to their rhythmic movements, close contact between partners and expressive choreography. While they may seem intimidating at first, once immersed in the art of these dance styles, it becomes a new form of release one never realized they needed.

“I would like to add that if you have the ability to walk and exchange weight then you can dance. The biggest challenge for us is that we don’t want to embarrass ourselves,” said Coach Meyer.

“Anything can be learned. If the dedication is there and you have the right mindset you will get it,” said Coach Aileen.