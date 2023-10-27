From chubby kid to bodybuilder: Cebuano’s inspiring journey

IN A remarkable transformation journey, Cebuano Grant Ramone Rama Bucaj, currently residing in Slovenia, has emerged as a successful bodybuilder, representing the Philippines in an international bodybuilding competition.

Grant’s journey began as a young, chubby kid with a penchant for his mom’s delicious cooking. While not initially inclined towards sports, he occasionally played tennis and basketball.

“I loved to eat. My mom can cook and I loved and still love her food. She would spoil me with good food and get mad if I eat a lot,” said Grant, the son of proud parents David and Gia Rama Bucaj.

It wasn’t until he joined a local gym, owned by Jiujitsu black-belter Damir Mikelič, that his passion for fitness truly ignited. Though he initially trained in boxing, he eventually found his calling in fitness training. Grant, however, didn’t take it seriously at first, and his love for food continued unabated.

The turning point came during the Covid-19 lockdown, which left Grant with ample time for introspection and self-improvement. He started taking daily walks and exercising in his basement. Gradually, he began lifting weights and reduced his food intake. The results were undeniable, and Grant was thrilled with the positive changes in his body.

As he witnessed his own transformation, Grant’s interest in bodybuilding turned into a full-fledged passion. He grew stronger, lifted weights he never thought possible and was determined never to return to his former self.

Grant explored several gyms before landing at California Gym Slovenia, owned by bodybuilding champion and IBFF founder Dušan Madzarovič. Under his guidance, Grant’s bodybuilding aspirations soared. Inspired by his mentor’s achievements and his dedication to nurturing aspiring bodybuilders, Grant dedicated himself to rigorous training, safe lifting and proper nutrition.

Throughout his journey, Grant also found inspiration in bodybuilders such as Pancho Ramirez and Jeremy Buendia, who have achieved exceptional physiques and accolades. However, his first and most enduring source of inspiration has always been his mother, who, at 46, maintains an incredible level of fitness.

This year, Grant participated in the International Body-building and Fitness Federation competition held in Koper, Slovenia, on Oct. 21, 2023. He competed in the beginners’ category, marking the only Filipino participant and proudly representing the Philippines.

The competition was a massive success for Grant. He secured the first position in Mr. Fitness Model, second in the Junior’s category and fifth in Men’s Physique. Grant attributes his accomplishments to his mentor, Madzarovič, and the support of the IBFF team, offering gratitude to God for his achievements.

Grant’s journey from a chubby kid to a successful bodybuilder exemplifies the power of dedication, discipline and unwavering determination. His story serves as an inspiration to individuals aspiring to transform their lives and achieve their goals.