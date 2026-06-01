From construction worker to 'Cleanfluencer': The story of John Carillo

The sun over Argao usually hits the asphalt before the workers do, but for 33-year-old John Carillo — also known as ‘‘John The Explorer’’ — the heat is just another coworker. For years, John’s hands were calloused by the heavy lifting of construction masonry. Today, those same hands are still calloused, but they move to a different rhythm: the rhythmic swing of a machete and the steady push of a rake. John is a ‘‘cleanfluencer’’ — a term that combines ‘‘cleaning’’ and ‘‘influencer’’ to describe content creators who document cleanup efforts and encourage community action. While the term might sound like modern marketing jargon, for the nearly two million people who follow him, it represents a rare pocket of sincerity in the digital landscape.

John’s journey into the world of content creation began in August of 2025. It wasn’t born out of a desire for fame, but out of a specific kind of frustration. ‘‘When I first started this type of content, I wanted to have the type of content that is not nonsense and that can deliver goodness to the community,’’ John shared during a conversation with SunStar Lifestyle on April 16, 2026.

In an era where Facebook Reels can feel like a ‘‘cesspool’’ of scripted pranks and questionable gambling ads, John wanted to offer an alternative. ‘‘We can’t deny that as content creators, we want to have a lot of views. However, instead of going viral because of foolishness, I want to do something good.’’

He swapped ‘‘clout-chasing’’ scripts for a grasscutter and a tripod. Instead of staged, over-the-top comedy or nonsense, he gave his audience the raw, satisfying sight of a clogged drainage pipe finally breathing again and a clean road made safe.

The weight of the work

The work is grueling. On some days, the humidity in the south of Cebu is thick enough to choke a motor. But John finds a quiet joy in the exhaustion. Every shovel of silt removed from a flooded highway and every vine cleared from a blind curve is a tangible victory.

His tools tell the story of his growth. The shovels and rakes that clear the mountain paths were bought with his hard-earned content revenue. The grasscutter — his most prized tool — was a gift from a sponsor who saw the value in his labor.

However, being a public servant without a uniform has its challenges. John recalled a stinging moment while cleaning a trash-strewn waiting shed. A local government employee passed by, and instead of a thank you, John was met with a dismissive command: ‘‘Yeah, clean that up.’’

‘‘It left a bitter taste,’’ John said. It was a turning point. He realized that on the main highways, his efforts were sometimes misinterpreted as overstepping or taking someone’s job. To avoid friction, John shifted his gaze toward the mountain barangays.

The mountain’s harvest

In the upland communities, the roads are narrower and the attention from the city is thinner. Here, John is not a competitor; he is a lifeline. He always makes it a point to ask the local government unit (LGU) for permission, stressing a humble message: ‘‘I am not here to take anyone’s job. I am just here to clean the roads and curves that were forgotten.’’

When he isn’t clearing paths, John is tending to his own. He is a father of two — a five-year-old and a one-year-old. His digital earnings don’t go toward flashy luxuries; they go back into the earth. He is investing in his family’s small farm, planting crops and yams, returning to the mountain roots that raised him.

A humble horizon

John’s rise to fame was an ‘‘unexpected’’ blessing. He remembers the early days of ‘‘The Explorer Brothers,’’ the group he started with, and the nerves he felt when schedules didn’t align and he had to go solo. There were moments when the danger of working near traffic and the sheer scale of the mess almost made him quit.

‘‘Looking back, I almost gave up on this,’’ he said. ‘‘However, it made me think that if there is content that is nonsense, mine is for good, so I’ll just continue it.’’

Throughout the interview, the phrase “kaluoy sa Ginoo,” (by God’s mercy) acted as a punctuation mark to almost every sentence. It is a reminder that despite the millions of likes, John still views himself as the same humble worker from Argao — just one who now has a much larger shovel.

The road ahead

As the sun dips behind the Argao highlands, John’s work for the day is visible in the neat edges of the roadside and the clear flow of the gutters. For him, the ‘‘cleanfluencer’’ movement is more than just a trend; it is proof of the power of quiet, honest labor.

He is now paying it forward, teaching his friends how to create similar content to help their own communities and gain their own traction. In a Facebook Reel landscape often cluttered with foolishness, John Carillo continues to prove that the most meaningful content isn’t what we say, but what we do. With a shovel in hand and a prayer on his lips, he is quite literally clearing the path for a better community, one barangay at a time. S