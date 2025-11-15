From ‘delinquent’ to lifesaver

JOSHUA Sandal once called himself a “delinquent” in his community. But when Typhoon Tino struck Jubay, Liloan, on Nov. 4, 2025, he became something far greater: a hero.

At 24, Sandal rescued 12 people—including an 8-month-old—amid 14-foot-deep, debris-filled floodwaters, clinging to a life vest and a CCTV cable to battle the raging currents.

“When I saw the elderly and the infant, that’s when urgency hit me,” Sandal recalled on November 15. “They were trying to stop me (my parents) but come what may.”

Sandal made multiple trips, guiding stranded residents to safety. He also rescued a man swept away from Compostela and transported four bodies, including a child’s, securing them to light posts to prevent them from being carried away until authorities could recover them.

The experience has left a lasting mark. “I struggle to sleep when I remember what happened,” he said, describing the harrowing scenes he witnessed.

Sandal’s heroism has resonated far beyond Liloan. Online, communities have called for support, training, and opportunities for him, recognizing that courage and compassion can emerge from any background.

Recognition, new opportunities

On Nov. 15, Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City honored Sandal with a scholarship and a monthly allowance. He has also joined the Safeguard Mabolo Response Team (Smart), earning at least P12,000 per month while continuing his studies.

Sandal aims to complete his education and pursue his dream of becoming a seafarer, all while fulfilling his duties as a Smart responder.

Earlier this week, another young hero, Jayboy Magdadaro, received similar recognition for saving around 50 people in his town of Liloan during the same typhoon.

Sandal’s story is a powerful reminder that heroism is not defined by one’s past but by the courage and kindness one shows in the face of danger. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern