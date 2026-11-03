From devastation to recovery: Cebu communities rise again after Tino

The typhoon left behind wrecked houses, destroyed belongings and communities struggling to recover. In areas near rivers, overflowing waters swept through neighborhoods, forcing residents to evacuate and leaving behind scenes of devastation.

Today, the changes are visible. Houses have been rebuilt, surroundings have been cleared, and communities are gradually returning to life. What once showed the overwhelming impact of the disaster now reflects the efforts of residents to rebuild what they lost.

However, recovery does not erase the memories of the tragedy. Concerns about flooding, damaged infrastructure, and future disasters remain, especially among families living near rivers and other vulnerable areas.

A year later, the scars of the disaster may still remain, but so does the determination to rise again.