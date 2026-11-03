Cebu

From devastation to recovery: Cebu communities rise again after Tino

From devastation to recovery: Cebu communities rise again after Tino
Published on

PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

ONCE covered in floodwaters, mud and debris, communities affected by typhoon Tino are slowly finding their way back to normalcy.

A year after the typhoon struck on Nov. 4, 2025, photographs comparing the aftermath with the present reveal the dramatic changes in Sitio Common and Villa del Rio in Barangay Bacayan and Barangay Lusaran in Cebu City, and communities under the bridge in Talisay City.

BACAYAN AFTER TINO & BACAYAN today

Bacayan after the flood, before cleanup and rebuilding Bacayan after cleanup and rebuilding BeforeAfter
Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela

Talisay

TALISAY AFTER TINO & TALISAY today

Talisay after the flood, before cleanup and rebuilding Talisay after cleanup and rebuilding BeforeAfter
Photos: Juan Carlo de Vela

Villa del Rio

TALISAY AFTER TINO & TALISAY today

Villa del Rio after the flood, before cleanup and rebuilding Villa del Rio after cleanup and rebuilding BeforeAfter
Photos: Juan Carlo de Vela

The typhoon left behind wrecked houses, destroyed belongings and communities struggling to recover. In areas near rivers, overflowing waters swept through neighborhoods, forcing residents to evacuate and leaving behind scenes of devastation.

Today, the changes are visible. Houses have been rebuilt, surroundings have been cleared, and communities are gradually returning to life. What once showed the overwhelming impact of the disaster now reflects the efforts of residents to rebuild what they lost.

However, recovery does not erase the memories of the tragedy. Concerns about flooding, damaged infrastructure, and future disasters remain, especially among families living near rivers and other vulnerable areas.

A year later, the scars of the disaster may still remain, but so does the determination to rise again.