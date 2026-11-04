From DOT five-star distinction to MICHELIN Guide recognition for hotel and dining: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort continues to stand out as Cebu's top resort destination

From five-star hospitality to MICHELIN Guide recognitions, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, part of Marriott International’s global portfolio of hotel brands, continues to distinguish itself in Cebu’s hospitality and dining scene. The resort retained its MICHELIN Selected hotel status in 2026, following its inaugural selection in 2025, while its signature restaurant, DIP Nikkei, earned MICHELIN Guide recognition in both 2026 and 2027. Further affirming its standing, the resort received a five-star rating from the Department of Tourism (DOT) in May 2026, reinforcing its position as a destination for distinctive stays and culinary discovery in Mactan.

The MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection looks beyond accommodation alone, assessing properties against five universal criteria: their contribution to the destination, excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service and comfort, individuality and authenticity, and the relationship between the experience and its price. Independent MICHELIN Guide inspectors evaluate hotels anonymously, identifying properties that offer a distinctive sense of place and a well-rounded guest experience.

For Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, this approach finds expression in its setting along the shores of Punta Engaño, where contemporary coastal design meets the warmth of Filipino hospitality. Its 261 rooms and suites offer a beachfront retreat for guests seeking rest and reconnection, making it an inviting choice for couples planning a relaxing getaway and families looking for a premium, family-friendly resort experience in Cebu. From shared moments by the beach to opportunities for relaxation and discovery, the resort brings together thoughtful comforts and experiences for different kinds of travelers.

For families, couples and solo travelers seeking a relaxed yet elevated stay, this recognition offers another point of reference when considering a resort in Mactan. For the destination itself, it contributes to a hospitality offering that brings together coastal escapes, local culture, and contemporary hospitality.

A distinctive culinary presence in Mactan

Adding a culinary dimension to the resort’s MICHELIN Guide distinctions, DIP Nikkei, brings Peruvian Nikkei cuisine to Mactan, combining Japanese culinary influences with Peruvian flavors and ingredients. As the resort’s signature restaurant, it offers a dining experience that introduces guests to a distinctive culinary tradition within a contemporary setting.