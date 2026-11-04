From DOT five-star distinction to MICHELIN Guide recognition for hotel and dining: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort continues to stand out as Cebu's top resort destination

From five-star hospitality to MICHELIN Guide recognitions, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, part of Marriott International’s global portfolio of hotel brands, continues to distinguish itself in Cebu’s hospitality and dining scene. The resort retained its MICHELIN Selected hotel status in 2026, following its inaugural selection in 2025, while its signature restaurant, DIP Nikkei, earned MICHELIN Guide recognition in both 2026 and 2027. Further affirming its standing, the resort received a five-star rating from the Department of Tourism (DOT) in May 2026, reinforcing its position as a destination for distinctive stays and culinary discovery in Mactan.
The MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection looks beyond accommodation alone, assessing properties against five universal criteria: their contribution to the destination, excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service and comfort, individuality and authenticity, and the relationship between the experience and its price. Independent MICHELIN Guide inspectors evaluate hotels anonymously, identifying properties that offer a distinctive sense of place and a well-rounded guest experience.
For Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, this approach finds expression in its setting along the shores of Punta Engaño, where contemporary coastal design meets the warmth of Filipino hospitality. Its 261 rooms and suites offer a beachfront retreat for guests seeking rest and reconnection, making it an inviting choice for couples planning a relaxing getaway and families looking for a premium, family-friendly resort experience in Cebu. From shared moments by the beach to opportunities for relaxation and discovery, the resort brings together thoughtful comforts and experiences for different kinds of travelers.
For families, couples and solo travelers seeking a relaxed yet elevated stay, this recognition offers another point of reference when considering a resort in Mactan. For the destination itself, it contributes to a hospitality offering that brings together coastal escapes, local culture, and contemporary hospitality.
Adding a culinary dimension to the resort’s MICHELIN Guide distinctions, DIP Nikkei, brings Peruvian Nikkei cuisine to Mactan, combining Japanese culinary influences with Peruvian flavors and ingredients. As the resort’s signature restaurant, it offers a dining experience that introduces guests to a distinctive culinary tradition within a contemporary setting.
Following its MICHELIN Selected recognition in 2026, DIP Nikkei has once again earned a place in the MICHELIN Guide Philippines 2027, announced on October 29, 2026, at Manila Marriott. Representing the restaurant at the prestigious awarding ceremony was Chef Rodrigo Serrano, Chef de Cuisine of DIP Nikkei. This back-to-back recognition marks another significant milestone for the restaurant and further strengthens Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s presence in Cebu’s dining scene. Together with the resort’s own MICHELIN Guide hotel distinction, it gives guests another compelling reason to discover the property, extending the experience beyond its beachfront setting.
DIP Nikkei is part of the resort’s broader dining collection, which also includes 5 Cien, serving international and Filipino flavors, as well as Buhi Cave Bar and Sa Sitio Bakery & Bar. Together, these venues offer different ways for guests to enjoy a meal, meet over drinks, or take a break between resort activities.
Officially awarded a five-star rating by the Department of Tourism (DOT) in May 2026, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort offers a complete resort experience for families, couples, leisure travelers, and business guests seeking distinctive stays in Mactan, Cebu. With accommodation, recreation, wellness, dining, and event facilities in one beachfront destination, the resort brings together relaxation, discovery, and meaningful experiences for every occasion.
The resort features 261 rooms and suites, infinity swimming pools, kids’ and teens’ clubs, watersports, a spa with six treatment rooms, and a marine sanctuary. Families can enjoy quality time through resort activities and dedicated spaces for younger guests, while couples can unwind with wellness experiences, beachfront surroundings, and memorable dining. Guests can also take part in sustainability initiatives, including coral planting and fish house-making activities that support marine conservation.
For corporate groups and business travelers, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort offers facilities for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), alongside flexible event spaces for corporate gatherings, weddings, and social celebrations. These venues provide a setting for professional engagements and special occasions against the backdrop of Mactan’s coastal landscape.
Dining further enriches the experience, with DIP Nikkei, 5 Cien, Buhi Cave Bar, and Sa Sitio Bakery & Bar offering distinct culinary experiences throughout the resort. From family vacations and couples’ getaways to business meetings and milestone celebrations, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort brings together thoughtful hospitality, culinary discovery, and meaningful connections with the natural environment. (Sponsored Content)