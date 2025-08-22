From film to digital: A photographer’s journey

MATIAS Salasa, 84, has witnessed photography’s transformation from film to digital -- and he continues to make a living behind the lens.
A photographer at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City since 1986, he has adapted with the times, now using a digital camera to capture souvenir portraits of visitors, even in an age dominated by cellphone cameras.
He charges P150 for two printed photos with the Basilica and Pilgrim Center as backdrops.
Born in 1942 in Bais City, Negros Oriental, Matias and his family relocated to Ginatilan, Cebu in 1945 to escape wartime Japanese forces.
In 1959, he moved to Cebu City and worked as a baker before discovering photography in the 1970s through his relative, Berto Abanilla, who patiently taught him the craft.
Starting with a simple film camera, Matias offered instant portraits at Plaza Independencia, capturing memories for families and tourists while supporting his own.
Today, he is one of only seven photographers still serving at the Basilica, keeping alive a long-standing tradition at one of the country’s most visited religious landmarks.
His resilience and adaptability have allowed him to pursue his passion well into his senior years.
For Matias, photography is more than an art -- it is a livelihood that helps provide for his grandchildren’s education and daily needs.
On World Photography Day, SunStar honors Matias and all those who have dedicated their lives to capturing moments and telling stories through the lens, no matter how the tools have changed. (Juan Carlo de Vela)