From film to digital: A photographer’s journey

MATIAS Salasa, 84, has witnessed photography’s transformation from film to digital -- and he continues to make a living behind the lens.

A photographer at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City since 1986, he has adapted with the times, now using a digital camera to capture souvenir portraits of visitors, even in an age dominated by cellphone cameras.

He charges P150 for two printed photos with the Basilica and Pilgrim Center as backdrops.