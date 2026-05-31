From floating homes to green materials, student these tackle community challeges

In architecture school, the thesis showcases the creativity of the future through efficient site and building planning, coupled with eye-catching building perspectives and astounding renders. But it should be more than what meets the eye.

The best thesis works often address real-world needs, no matter how small, and present a contextualized design approach that will be valuable to the community. The University of San Carlos Department of Architecture recently concluded its undergraduate architecture thesis deliberations, and two of the three student proponents whose projects figured in a triple tie for this school year’s best theses with bronze awards talk about their projects.

‘Floating’ houses

One of these is the lone project-track thesis that explored sustainable housing design in a time of changing climate. Entitled “A Proposed Low-Cost Amphibious Residential Prototype for Sitio Lahing-Lahing, Mabolo, Cebu City,” the project delved into the possibilities of a “floating” house when intense flooding occurs in low-lying communities.

The student proponents, Boris Michael Arque and John Elan Martinez, know their current events and are as frustrated as everyone else with the way flood-control projects are being badly mismanaged by the government. For them, architecture should adapt to weather extremes rather than rely on what the government has (or has not) done as band-aid solutions.

Armed with their knowledge from the various courses they took since their first year in college, coupled with hard work and the “mindset of a future architect,” they were able to present not just a residential prototype that is supposed to withstand intense flooding but also one that considered affordability, safety and suitability to the community it intends to serve.

“The thesis project instilled in us the value of collaborating with allied professionals, such as engineers, to create a more comprehensive design solution,” said Michael. He added that it also reminded them that good architecture is not just about designing beautiful buildings but must also address the relevant spatial needs of the community.

Sustainable building boards

Amanda Grace Kaw and Lorraine Anne Ong conducted a study that explored the possibility of using a type of grass in creating composite building boards. Their research-track thesis entitled, “A Study on Napier Grass as an Alternative Building Material in Creating Oriented Strand Boards,” is one of two research-track thesis projects that received bronze this year.

The proponents shared that they were especially hands-on in the research process, particularly in preparing the materials for the Napier grass-oriented strand boards for testing. “This thesis also served as a practical experience, incorporating the theoretical learnings we had throughout the past five years in architecture school,” Lorraine said.

“We chose the topic because it genuinely seemed interesting to do this type of thesis, which had never been done in an undergraduate program before,” said Amanda, who also recently made it to the Dean’s List in the previous semester. “Aside from that, materials are a large part of architecture, and we wanted to explore that topic to potentially offer a more novel and, perhaps, sustainable building material.” Both of them credit their resourcefulness and patience for getting them through the research work, which had its uncertainties in terms of completion, considering the experimental nature of the methodology.

These architectural thesis works clearly show the promise of future professionals in the built environment. Even if they remain on paper, walkthrough videos and presentation boards for now, the students demonstrated the creativity and imagination of future architects molded by years of academic training. The students hope to inspire those who will soon be doing their thesis, whatever program they may be in, to always strive for excellence through hard work, passion and sensitivity to the needs of their community.