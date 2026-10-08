From gas lamps to a light switch: 552 Naga families get safer power

FOR years, darkness was part of everyday life for Jennelyn Dalaguit and her family in Barangay Uling, Naga City.

When night fell, the family relied on gas lamps to light their home. Her children sometimes had to walk to their relatives’ house just to have enough light to do their homework.

“Life is so hard and dark without electricity. We used to rely on gas lamps to light our home, and our kids had to walk to my in-laws’ house just to do their homework,” Dalaguit said.

When they needed electricity, the family also had to run an extension wire from a relative’s house — a temporary arrangement that allowed them to power some basic needs but came with safety risks.

That changed when their home became one of the beneficiaries of Visayan Electric’s House Wiring Project.

With the completion of the project in Barangay Uling, Visayan Electric has brought safe and direct electricity connections to 552 households across the City of Naga.

For families like the Dalaguits, the change goes beyond having a light bulb at home.

Children can now study under proper lighting without having to leave the house. Families can use basic appliances and fans to cope with the heat. Most importantly, they no longer have to depend on makeshift electrical connections just to have power.

The project provides complete and safe house wiring for qualified indigent families in 12 barangays in Naga City.

It is funded through Energy Regulations No. 1-94 (ER 1-94), a policy that provides financial benefits to communities hosting energy-generating facilities. Under the program, host communities receive one centavo for every kilowatt-hour (P0.01/kWh) of electricity generated, with generation company Kepco among the major contributors to the beneficiary communities.

Visayan Electric uses the electrification funds to deploy qualified electricians who install safe house wiring in qualified beneficiary households.

For Dalaguit and the hundreds of families who have gained access to safer electricity, the project means more than an improved connection. / PR