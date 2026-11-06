From goalkeeper to referee: Tabar’s football journey

EVERY successful journey begins with a dream, but dedication, sacrifice, and faith make it meaningful. For Benedict Ross Tabar, football has been more than a sport. It has been a journey of growth, discipline, achievement, and, eventually, an opportunity to serve the game in a different capacity.

A resident of Purok Gemelina 1, Tayud, Liloan, Cebu, Tabar studied at Don Bosco Boys Home-Liloan before continuing his education at the University of San Carlos.

His football journey began in 2015 when he was in Grade 8. What started as an interest gradually developed into a passion, fueled by his love for teamwork, discipline, and determination. Playing as a goalkeeper taught him confidence, concentration, and responsibility.

Among his notable achievements were winning the Milo Little Olympics in 2019 and three consecutive Cesafi championships from 2022 to 2024. He was also named Best Goalkeeper in Cesafi 2023 and the Sagay City U17 Invitational Cup.

His other accomplishments included runner-up finishes in the Hyundai Cup in 2018 and 2019 and the Aboitiz Cup U15 in 2018 and U18 in 2019.

The road to success, however, was not easy. Tabar endured exhausting training sessions, competition pressure, and moments of self-doubt. As a goalkeeper, he learned to accept mistakes and use them as opportunities to improve. Discipline, patience, continuous training and faith helped him overcome these challenges.

A new role

In January 2025, Tabar embarked on another chapter, transitioning from player to football referee.

He wanted to explore another way of contributing to the sport he had grown to love. His experience as a goalkeeper became an advantage, allowing him to understand players’ perspectives and the pressure they face during matches.

Officiating, however, brought its own challenges. Making decisions under pressure while remaining fair and impartial can be difficult, especially when players, coaches, and spectators have differing opinions.

Tabar relies on his training, concentration and composure to handle these situations, viewing every match as an opportunity to learn and improve.

He credited the Cebu Regional Football Association Referees Committee, particularly Randy Estremos, Archie Reyes, Dave Intong, Levei Sabella, Jasper Gerarman, and president Engr. Rodney Orale, for their guidance and encouragement in his development as an official.

Beyond football, Tabar considers his family, especially his mother, his greatest source of inspiration. He lovingly described her as his “supermother,” whose sacrifices, prayers and unwavering support gave him strength to pursue his dreams.

His faith in God has also remained central to his journey. He believes every achievement and opportunity is a blessing, reminding him to stay humble in victory, patient through difficulties, and grateful for every experience.

Looking ahead, Tabar hopes to become a respected and qualified referee capable of officiating in higher-level competitions, both locally and internationally. He plans to pursue further referee courses, gain experience, and deepen his knowledge of the Laws of the Game.

More than personal recognition, he wants to promote fairness, discipline, respect, and sportsmanship, while inspiring young players and aspiring referees to discover the many ways they can contribute to football.