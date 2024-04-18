From grit to glam: Lita Urbina’s epic journey

Their food place was housed in the lower ground floor of the apartment building. The family lived upstairs occupying the entire second floor. Lita was content, but the business grew exponentially to the point when her neighbors began to find the hordes of cars and the never-ending flow of customers bothersome. Realizing this, she had to reconsider an offer from Ayala Center Cebu which she initially declined. Wanting to stay conservative in her business decisions, it took some convincing from their people to convince her to take the plunge.

Raki, her elder son who worked in a bank, offered to resign and help the business full-time by deciding to return to school to formally train as a chef. He attended the prestigious Culinary Institute of America for a year, his training in the family restaurant’s kitchen was his pre-qualifier. When he graduated, he wanted to immerse himself in the best of Asian Cuisine as well. So, with his parents, they spent weeks in Thailand and Vietnam, establishing lifelong connections with reliable suppliers.

Today, the Laguna Group of Companies has four brands: Café Laguna, Parilya, Ulli’s and Lemon Grass with 12 outlets and five franchisees in Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, Davao, General Santos and Ormoc. They employ around 200 people whom they supported through the temporary closure of business during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Their original apartment building, now a four-storey complex, serves as the site of their corporate offices and their commissary.

In 2021, a tragedy struck the family when their beloved Chef Raki passed away at age 50. Being the shock that it was, it affected his mother quite deeply as not only did she lose a child but she also lost her partner in strategizing plans for the company. Looking back at that difficult time, Lita said she is truly grateful that all her other children pitched in while she was healing from the loss. A blessing came in the form of one of her grandchildren, corporate chef Juno Viado, having already trained with Raki a year before his untimely death. He is one of the seven third-generation family members that have been schooled and trained to ensure the continuity of their brand. The others are chef Kay and Krisha Viado, engineer Patricia and Denis Canoy, Julia Absin and Ricardo Urbina.

Now 82, Lita said with a joyful smile: “I’m blessed. The Lord loves me. I really cannot ask for anything more.” Asked what drove her to open her business, she replied, “out of necessity.” It was her honesty that made the difference. She stresses that point again by adding, “Everything is easy when you are honest.”