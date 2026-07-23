From humble beginnings to a stronger future: Celebrating 15 years of Sun Savings Bank

IN 2011, fifteen years ago, a group of investors led by Francisco A. Dizon and Augusto S. Gonzalez acquired an existing savings bank and renamed it Sun Savings Bank, Inc. At the time, the Bank had only P69 million in assets, deposits of less than P500,000, no loan portfolio, a single branch in Talisay City, and just five employees.

Sun Savings Bank, Inc. began with a simple but ambitious vision: to build a community-focused financial institution that would serve consumers, professionals, and entrepreneurs through innovative and accessible banking services using information technology.

Guided by its vision and mission, the Bank invested in technology, people, products, and strategic branch expansion. Over the next 15 years, those investments transformed a small institution into one of the fastest-growing thrift banks in Central Visayas.

As of June 30, 2026, Sun Savings Bank has grown its total assets to P4.7 billion, built a P3.9 billion loan portfolio, increased deposits from the public to P3.9 billion, and expanded its capital base to P758 million.

Today, the Bank serves nearly 31,000 customers, consisting of borrowers and depositors from the consumer, professional, and SME sectors. From one branch and five employees, it has grown to nine banking offices and a workforce of 107 employees dedicated to delivering responsive and personalized banking services.

The Bank has also established itself as a major lending institution in the region, emerging as the third-largest lender in Region VII, providing financing to teachers and salaried professionals under the DepEd APDS Lending Program.

Its strong growth is matched by solid financial performance. As of June 30, 2026, Sun Savings Bank reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 21.7 percent, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 9.8 percent, a quality loan portfolio with a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of only 2.8 percent vs the industry’s NPL ratio of 6.8 percent and a strong capital base with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 16 percent. The Bank also maintains a healthy liquidity position, with approximately P320 million in placements with BSP.

Supporting the Bank’s continued expansion are more than P1 billion in credit facilities extended by some of the country’s largest financial institutions, including Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, BPI, RCBC, PNB, and China Bank. These credit facilities enable the Bank to further expand lending opportunities to individuals and businesses across the region.

The Bank’s growth story continues. In September 2026, Sun Savings Bank is set to expand its presence in Central Visayas with the opening of its Dumaguete, Negros Oriental office, bringing its services closer to more communities.

From P67 million in assets to P4.7 billion, from one branch to nine offices, and from five employees to a team of 107, Sun Savings Bank’s 15-year journey is a testament to what vision, perseverance, and collective effort can achieve.

As it celebrates this milestone, the Bank remains committed to building on its successes and creating even more opportunities for the customers and communities it serves.

In celebration of its 15th anniversary and staying true to its tagline, “The Bank that Rewards,” Sun Savings Bank is offering a special 1-Year Time Deposit product requiring a minimum placement of only P300,000, with a rewarding interest rate of 7 percent per annum and monthly crediting of interest. The anniversary offering is one of the Bank’s ways of thanking its customers for their trust and support throughout the years.

Fifteen years later, Sun Savings Bank is not only a story of growth—it is a story of a vision continuously being realized and a future still being built. / (Sponsored Content)