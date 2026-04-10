From jail to job: Cebu PDL hired by hotel

A FORMER person deprived of liberty (PDL) has secured employment in the hospitality sector following her release, underscoring ongoing efforts to support reintegration into society through skills training and job placement.

Kimberly Cabahug, who was previously detained at the Cebu City Jail Female Dormitory, was recently hired as a public area attendant at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu after completing a housekeeping training program implemented inside the facility.

Her employment marks a milestone for rehabilitation efforts led by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and private sector stakeholders, including Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

The initiative forms part of the “Skills Behind Walls” program, which combines training and direct employment pathways for qualified graduates. As part of the hands-on approach, Radisson Blu built a mock-up hotel room inside the jail premises, allowing PDLs to train in a simulated, real-world hospitality environment aligned with industry standards. The first Cebu batch produced 24 graduates.

Hotel’s broader commitment

Ann Olalo, general manager of Radisson Blu Cebu, said the initiative reflects the hotel’s broader commitment to inclusive hiring and community engagement.

“We wanted to look beyond the walls of our hotel and see where we can give underprivileged, incarcerated women the opportunity to rebuild their lives,” Olalo said. “This is not just about giving a job—it is about giving dignity, hope and a future.”

She added that the hotel intends to sustain and expand the program in partnership with government agencies and industry stakeholders.

“Our commitment is to continue this program and create more opportunities for those who deserve a second chance,” Olalo said.

Cabahug said her journey toward reintegration was not easy, recalling the emotional and psychological challenges she faced upon entering detention.

“When I first arrived at the Cebu City Jail Female Dormitory, I was afraid. My life had completely changed and I lost my freedom,” she said. “Life inside was an uphill climb, but even there, I was given a chance to grow.”

She credited the jail-based housekeeping training program as a turning point that helped her regain confidence and prepare for life after release.

“That opportunity became a turning point in my life. It helped me rebuild my confidence and reminded me of my worth,” Cabahug said. “Today, I am proud to say that I am not just someone with a past—I am someone with a purpose, dreams, and a future.”

Restoring dignity

BJMP Regional Director JCSupt. Luisito Muñoz said initiatives like the program are designed to equip PDLs with practical skills while restoring their dignity.

“We are not only equipping them with knowledge and skills, but restoring their dignity, building their confidence and renewing their hope for a better future,” Muñoz said.

He added that Cabahug’s hiring demonstrates how structured rehabilitation and strong partnerships can open pathways for former inmates to reintegrate successfully.

Second chances

Cebu City North District Rep. Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” del Mar underscored the importance of second chances, particularly for women PDLs seeking to rebuild their lives.

“This proves that growth is always possible and that second chances can lead to meaningful change,” del Mar said.

She noted that providing real employment opportunities is key to helping former inmates transition back into society and avoid relapse.

The program, which includes hands-on training aligned with hotel standards and direct hiring pathways, continues to expand, creating more opportunities for PDLs to transition into the workforce.

For Cabahug, the opportunity represents a fresh start.

“This program has changed my life in ways I will forever be grateful for,” she said. “We deserve a second chance.” / KOC