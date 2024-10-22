From Kim to Slater: Can Cebu claim its third 'PBB' champion with Rain or Kai?

For two decades, “Pinoy Big Brother” has been the most successful reality show in the country. Now, as the latest season unfolds, the question on everyone’s mind is: will Cebu produce its third big winner?

With 11 seasons and 17 editions according to ABS-CBN, aspirants from across the nation have lined up for a chance at stardom, braving the famous “PBB” auditions held in provinces and cities. Driven by the promise of “para sa pangarap,” Filipinos — most especially the youth — have eagerly competed, dreaming of a better future and the opportunity to show their talent and personality to the world.

“Through the years, it has introduced hundreds of individuals from different walks of life and parts of the archipelago and of the world who willingly imparted to us their inspiring and amusing stories and impressed us with their fortitude and authenticity,” wrote ABS-CBN in a September 2024 article.

As this season progresses, all eyes are once again on Cebu as Cebuanas Rain Celmar and Kai Montinola join the Big Four, with the province already known for producing two previous PBB Big Winners.

Big winners

The country’s beloved “Chinita Princess” and Cebu’s own “Chinita Royalty,” Kim Chiu, skyrocketed to stardom after seizing her chance in “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 1” when the reality show’s doors opened in 2006.

“While inside the house, she was able to establish rapport with her housemates, so their edition ended without her getting nominated even once,” wrote ABS-CBN.

As Cebu’s first-ever Big Winner, Kim set a high bar — not only for how a Cebuana should carry herself on national TV but also for what it means to be an ideal housemate inside the iconic yellow house. Her charm, relatability and positive attitude endeared her to millions.

Today, Kim is an in-demand actress who remains relevant for her beauty, attitude and undeniable talent. The Philippines has watched her transformation from a shy teenager into one of the most successful and beloved stars in the entertainment industry.

Six years after Kim’s victory, another Cebuano rose to the occasion — Slater Young, dubbed “The Hotshot Engineer of Cebu.” In 2012, Slater entered the “Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited” house, and the country rallied behind his strong leadership and strategic skills.

“Living a quiet and comfortable life as the heir of a construction firm in the said province, he still decided to join the competition to be able to know himself more and discover his weaknesses and strengths,” wrote ABS-CBN.

His victory was a historic milestone, as he became the first male regular housemate to win the competition, further cementing Cebu’s influence in the “PBB” legacy. Now married to Cebuana fashion icon Kryz Uy and a father of three, Slater has grown into a respected figure both in and out of the spotlight.

Who will be next

On their 93rd day in the Big Brother House, Kai and Rain were called alongside Fyang (Sofia Smith) and Kolette (Nyckolette Madelo) for the all-girls Big Four Tapatan. In this final stage, Rain was dubbed the “matalino” housemate, while Kai earned the title of “madiskarte” among the Big Four.

Known as “Ang Singing Gwapa ng Cebu,” Kai has captured the hearts of viewers with her level-headedness and maturity — traits that are rare in a 17-year-old. Fans admire her for steering clear of unnecessary drama, focusing on tasks with the same diligence as Slater.

Rain, “Ang Cheerfu-Langga ng Cebu,” has consistently maintained top voting ranks, never dipping in popularity. She’s admired for being observant and selfless, setting a great example for others. Her soft-heartedness has become one of her winning qualities, reminiscent of Kim Chiu.

As the show nears its conclusion, Kai and Rain possess all the qualities of a Big Winner — maturity, strength and humility. With their inspiring personal stories and impressive performances, both have the potential to follow in the footsteps of Cebu’s past champions and make PBB history.