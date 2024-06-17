From Korea to Cebu: Seoul Black introduces premium samgyeopsal experience

The restaurant offers an unlimited pork option priced at P549, which includes Seoul Samgyeopsal, Wine Aged Samgyeopsal, Premium Aged Samgyeopsal, Daepae Samgyeopsal and Korean Spicy Samgyeopsal. For an additional P100, customers can enjoy unlimited pork and beef, featuring all the pork options plus aged short plate beef.

A highlight of the Seoul Black experience is the variety of side dishes that accompany the main course. Guests can indulge in 12 different side dishes such as kimchi, bean sprouts, lettuce, tteokbokki, cucumber kimchi, rice, steamed egg, bean paste stew, fish cake, japchae, panuchim and classic sauces.

Seoul Black is renowned for its authentic bone-in samgyeopsal. In Korean, samgyeopsal translates to “three-layered pork,” referring to the layers of meat and fat in the pork belly. This specific cut of meat is typically grilled (known as “gui”) and offers a simple, savory flavor, considered the best part of the pork.

At Seoul Black, diners can enjoy this traditional samgyeopsal, with the added bonus of having the meat grilled for them, just as it is done in South Korea. This service allows guests to fully enjoy their meal without the worry of cooking it themselves, providing an authentic and relaxed dining experience.

Seoul Black also offers a great selection of drinks to complement its savory dishes. Patrons can enjoy traditional Korean beverages like soju, which pairs perfectly with samgyeopsal. Additionally, the restaurant features a variety of wines, including crisp whites and full-bodied reds, to perfectly complement the meal.

Seoul Black offers a separate premium grilling menu that features aged short ribs, marinated short ribs with garlic and aged top-blade beef. These premium cuts are carefully selected and expertly prepared to provide an elevated dining experience, perfect for those seeking a more indulgent Korean barbecue feast.

Whether you're a Korean food enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore new flavors, Seoul Black promises to delight your taste buds. With its wide range of options and superb quality, Seoul Black is a must-visit destination for anyone craving an authentic taste of Korea in Cebu.