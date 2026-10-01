From peacocks to indigenous textiles at Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 National Costume

The historic grounds of the Mactan Shrine transformed into a global runway of heritage and theatrical artistry on September 27, 2026, as delegates of Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 showcased their homelands’ traditions in the National Costume Competition.

Set against the monumental backdrop honoring Lapu-Lapu’s historic triumph, the open-air showcase brought together candidates from across the globe. Designers drew from ancient mythology, indigenous weaving techniques and regional folklore to craft elaborate ensembles that extended far beyond standard runway silhouettes.

Atty. Eva Patalinjug-Lim, President of Miss Asia Pacific International, Inc., expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the candidates and the audience.

‘‘May tonight be a celebration of culture that binds us, the connections that unite us, and the women who carry their stories with grace and pride,’’ she said, noting that gathering at the Mactan Shrine serves as a powerful symbol of pride, heritage and courage.

A confluence of heritage and storytelling

The competition presented a vibrant convergence of cultural narratives. Intricate hand-woven textiles, gilded metalwork, feathered headdresses and symbolic vestments swept across the stage, each accompanied by choreography highlighting ancestral rituals and regional pride.

Local bet Gabrielle Galapia, representing the Philippines, drew strong cheers from the crowd as she stepped out in an ensemble inspired by Mindanao’s T’boli heritage, integrating native brassware aesthetics and indigenous textile motifs. Other delegates paid homage to national biodiversity, folklore warriors, and spiritual archetypes, earning praise for both authenticity and stage execution.

Distinguished adjudication

Evaluating the presentations was a panel of distinguished international judges, including Bowonrat Meneerat, Udo Wittich, and Selina Ali.

The adjudicators faced the task of scoring each delegate on cultural authenticity, craftsmanship, stage projection, and the narrative strength behind every piece.

When the scores were finalized, Sri Lanka’s Sandeepa Sewmini Disanayake emerged triumphant, capturing the coveted Best in National Costume title with a breathtaking ensemble that captivated both the judging panel and the audience. Host country representative Gabrielle Galapia of the Philippines secured the first runner-up honors, while Cambodia’s Ry Srey Neth finished as second runner-up following a regal, culturally resonant presentation.

Disanayake showcased an iconic peacock-inspired costume brought to life with painstakingly collected, ethically sourced feathers, leaving the audience in awe of its intricate craftsmanship and mindful design.

‘‘Preparing for this pageant was very hard. And also, support for this national costume came from my national costume designer and my national director, Rukmal Senanayake. They also supported me through this,’’ Disanayake shared in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

Explaining the advocacy and meaning behind her winning look, she highlighted both its environmental message and the ethical materials used: ‘‘The inspiration is the peacock, because the Sri Lankan peacock is a very famous and iconic animal. Today, I showcased this animal because we need to protect it.’’

She also offered words of empowerment to her compatriots back home: ‘‘To Sri Lankan women: believe in yourself! You can do anything — just believe in yourself. Yes, that’s it.’’

The National Costume showcase is among the centerpiece preliminary events for the pageant’s 58th anniversary edition. Candidates will next compete in the Swimsuit and Long Gown Competition on Oct. 6 at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, followed by a Gala Night for a Cause supporting Cebu’s neurodivergent individuals and children with disabilities on Oct. 7 at Waterfront Hotel & Casino.

Reigning queen Isabela Fernandes of Brazil will crown her successor on Oct. 10 at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City.