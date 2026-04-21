From retaker to topnotcher: Doctor behind ‘Name Withheld’ speaks out

"I was crying outside our house. I saw that the topnotcher was "Name Withheld" and under investigation. Sabi ko, 'Siya siguro ang rason bakit hindi ako pumasa. Hindi ako pasok sa curve dahil sa kanya. Buti nga sa kanya! Under investigation siya," Parchaso said.

"Then came the plot twist I never expected. That 'Name Withheld' I was blaming? It was me. I was crying over my own name. Wishing ill on myself without knowing it," he added.

Parchaso also thanked his alma mater, Lyceum-Northwestern University.

"Thank you for shaping me long before this moment. You didn't just teach me medicine. You built my foundation. You gave me the tools, the values, and the discipline that carried me through every sleepless night and every failed attempt."

From years of setbacks to ultimate success, Parchaso shared a powerful lesson: the biggest obstacle isn’t the exam, but believing in yourself and showing up, no matter how hard the journey gets.

"But here's what I learned in those ten years: you don't have to be unbreakable to be strong. You just have to keep showing up. Even when it hurts. Even when you're embarrassed. Even when you want to disappear," he added. (CLC)