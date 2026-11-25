Cagayan de Oro designer Angela Soriano has continued to expand her presence in Cebu, this time with an island-inspired collection in mind. Her Resort 2027 capsule collection was unveiled on November 14, 2026, at ZERO-X Café along V. Rama Avenue, serving as a lighter and brighter follow-up to her Holiday 2025 debut in Cebu City.

‘‘When I went to Siargao early this year, I was conceptualizing my next collection and I was so amazed with the island, so I went for the resort theme for my next collection and runway,’’ Angela shared in an interview.

The palette came through in motion. A pink top with a high neckline and flutter sleeves was cinched with a wide sash, its long ends trailing over a chartreuse mini skirt. An apple-green gown with long sleeves gathered into a draped skirt at the hip. Luxury meets the beach. Angela says the two can always work together.

Balance over bulk

Her last capsule collection in the city leaned festive. ‘‘Last year was holiday-heavy on the designs, and the fabrics were heavier,’’ she said.

This time, she wanted the opposite. ‘‘I want something that’s not too much, not too heavy. I want balance and character.’’

Beige is still her anchor. ‘‘My favorite as always is beige. It’s a luxurious color,’’ she said. Lace and heavy embroidery run through the pieces.

But she breaks the formula with color. ‘‘I believe that when women wear luxurious stuff in general, they wear beige and gold accessories, so I mixed it up with bright colors. I did apple green, mint green, bright pinks, blues, chartreuse. I think it’s just beautiful.’’

On the runway

A vivid blue gown went bolder, with a deep V-neck, softly gathered shoulders, and wide, flowing sleeves. Then came the beige: a cream gown with cape-like sleeves, a ruched waist, and a front slit, with gold beading lining the V-neckline.

An olive gown with a halter V-neck, a gathered bodice, and a waist cutout closed in on the island mood. The collection also included menswear, a light blue linen-look suit worn open over a gray tee with a long beaded necklace.

Angela has been a designer for 11 years, and 16 years in the industry overall. ‘‘Luxury wear, that’s my specialty,’’ she said.

What sets her apart? ‘‘I stand out by creating minimalist, very intricately detailed designs, and it’s really about effortless elegance.’’

Every piece, she says, has to mean something. ‘‘I don’t want to make something that doesn’t have a character, that doesn’t have meaning and story. And my clients really feel that, because that’s the reason they keep coming back.’’

Advocate of slow fashion

Angela is also an advocate of slow fashion. ‘‘I do designs that can be reborn. Clients spend a lot and I have to think long term.’’

It’s an advocacy that extends beyond her own studio. She founded the first-ever Tailors’ and Seamstress Conference in Mindanao, dedicated to supporting and recognizing the people behind the craft.

‘‘I’m proud of this collection. I did a lot of research and put a lot of heart into it.” S