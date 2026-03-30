From stigma to speed: Cebuanas break barriers in motosports (Women's Month finale)

Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern / Writer

With engines roaring, wheels turning at high speed and competitiveness at its core, motorsports has long been seen as a man’s world. In society, traits associated with the sport — such as strength, ambition and agility — are often perceived as lacking in women. These perceptions are reinforced by the limited female representation in the field.

Beyond the track, everyday signals of bias still persist. “Lady driver” stickers — often used as warnings on the road — reflect a lingering stereotype that women are less capable behind the wheel. While some see them as harmless, others view them as reinforcing outdated assumptions about skill and confidence in driving. For many female racers, these perceptions are exactly what they aim to challenge each time they take to the track.

As of 2023, women made up only 1.5 percent of licensed racers and about 10 percent across all levels of motorsports (FIA, 2023; Jessen, 2025). In the Philippines, participation remains especially limited, with only a few female drivers recognized internationally. Among them are Michelle Bumgarner and Bianca Bustamante, the first Filipina Formula 4 racer.

Gian Pimentel