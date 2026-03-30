From stigma to speed: Cebuanas break barriers in motosports (Women's Month finale)

Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern / Writer
With engines roaring, wheels turning at high speed and competitiveness at its core, motorsports has long been seen as a man’s world. In society, traits associated with the sport — such as strength, ambition and agility — are often perceived as lacking in women. These perceptions are reinforced by the limited female representation in the field.
Beyond the track, everyday signals of bias still persist. “Lady driver” stickers — often used as warnings on the road — reflect a lingering stereotype that women are less capable behind the wheel. While some see them as harmless, others view them as reinforcing outdated assumptions about skill and confidence in driving. For many female racers, these perceptions are exactly what they aim to challenge each time they take to the track.
As of 2023, women made up only 1.5 percent of licensed racers and about 10 percent across all levels of motorsports (FIA, 2023; Jessen, 2025). In the Philippines, participation remains especially limited, with only a few female drivers recognized internationally. Among them are Michelle Bumgarner and Bianca Bustamante, the first Filipina Formula 4 racer.
Gian Pimentel
But in Cebu, a group of women is rewriting that narrative.
Sixteen-year-old Gian Pimentel, named the fastest Cebuana T4 junior driver in her first year of karting, faced an early setback. “Last year, I was forced to stop after a crash that left me with three broken bones,” she said. She has since recovered and returned to the track. “That time was difficult, but it didn’t stop me. I’ve been slowly getting back and proving that I still have the passion, motivation and drive.”
Isa Neri
For 25-year-old Isa Neri, daughter of the late racer Jed Neri, the track is more than just competition. It is connection.
“It’s something I connect to not just as a sport, but as a legacy and form of self-expression,” she said. “It’s something my dad and I shared. Stepping into a car feels like continuing a story he started.”
In a racing world where women are often underrepresented, Neri believes in the power of simply showing up. “Just showing up, competing and being taken seriously in a male-dominated field challenges certain expectations,” she said.
That same drive fuels the next generation of Cebuana karters.
Arianna Savino
Fourteen-year-old Arianna Savino, like Neri, was inspired by her father. “My dad was the one who really got me into karting, and once I tried it, I loved it,” she said. She believes female racers are breaking barriers in the sport. “Some people think girls will never be as good as guys, but when girls win, it proves we can be just as good.”
Keith Rosca
Grade 7 student Keithlane Rosca found her passion unexpectedly. “Once I got into that kart and started to drive with my friends, I began to enjoy it,” she said. “Every time I compete and put on a suit, I’m showing that gender doesn’t define capability.”
Despite taking different paths in racing, the drivers share a common message for aspiring female racers: start now, stay confident and don’t let doubt take the wheel.
“Start where you are, and don’t wait until you feel ready,” Neri said.
Rosca encouraged newcomers to stay brave. “Don’t be intimidated by the noise. The pits might be full of boys, but the track belongs to whoever is bravest on the brakes,” she said.
Pimentel emphasized perseverance. “There will always be people who think motorsports is not a place for women, but stay focused on your goals and continue proving yourself,” she said.
Savino kept it simple: “Never think you’re not good enough to be a racer. Just keep going.”
Neri offered a final thought: “You don’t have to carry the weight of representing all women in racing. You’re allowed to just be there because you love it.”
As these women continue to race forward, they are not only chasing victories but also redefining what it means to belong on the track.