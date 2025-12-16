From TWICE to Huntr/x: KPOP songs celebrating women's strength in 2025

In 2025, K-pop continues to amplify self-confidence and individuality, with girl groups leading the charge. From TWICE to Netflix’s fictional “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” these tracks aren’t just earworms but they’re anthems of empowerment.

Through lyrics that champion self-worth, resilience and fearless authenticity, they inspire fans to own their moments and redefine what it means to be a “girl” in today’s world.

TWICE – “This Is For”

One of the year’s most iconic releases, This Is For is a direct shoutout to women who have felt overlooked or wronged. Lines like “If you’ve been done wrong / Then this is your song, so turn it up” celebrate resilience, self-worth, and owning your moment, while the verses highlight fun, freedom, and the dynamic choreography that makes TWICE so memorable.

ITZY – “Girls Will Be Girls”

ITZY’s chant-like chorus (“Girls will be girls”) reinforces autonomy and sisterhood. Lyrics such as “I slay, I slay, I slay”project confidence and self-sufficiency, while the pre-chorus emphasizes forging your own path instead of waiting for a hero to show up.

IVE – “Attitude”

In Attitude, IVE proclaims “I choose my own mood, I’m that attitude”, asserting self-determination and the power of owning personal style and emotions. The song frames vulnerability and mistakes as part of growth which proves that stumbling doesn’t diminish confidence.

Jennie – “Mantra”

Jennie flips traditional expectations of femininity in lines like “Pretty girls don’t do drama unless we wanna.” The track encourages women to live on their own terms, ignore judgment, and protect their energy. Its themes of loyalty and solidarity also highlight empowerment through community.

aespa – “Rich Man”

Rich Man blends ambition and independence, with lines like “I am my own biggest fan, and I’m high in demand.” The title isn’t about wealth—it’s a metaphor for self-sufficiency, inner abundance, and confidence. With hyper-pop and hip-hop influences, aespa crafts a bold anthem about releasing societal pressures and embracing your true self.

Jessi – “Girls Like Me”

Jessi challenges stereotypes with lines like *“Once upon a time… I heard boys talk ***… She a real bad girl and she gots to go.” She owns her flaws, loudness, and sexuality, confronting societal norms about how women “should” behave. Her humor and attitude make the empowerment message relatable and unapologetic.

Huntr/x – “Golden”

From the fictional “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” Huntr/x delivers an anthem about confronting personal demons and societal expectations. Lines like “I was a ghost, I was alone… Called a problem child ’cause I got too wild” capture internal struggles, while the soaring chorus, “I’m done hidin’, now I’m shinin’ like I’m born to be,” turns vulnerability into celebration, making it a standout anthem of self-expression and confidence.