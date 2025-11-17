From veils to velvets: The costume, character of Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein'

Elizabeth

The first look of Mia Goth as Elizabeth is unforgettable. Facing away, she slowly turns to reveal blue feathers, a halo-like headpiece and a skull in hand. She appears angelic through Victor’s eyes, reminiscent of his mother’s warmth. Her character, attuned to even the tiniest creatures, reflects everything she loves in science and botany. The blue beetle necklace, a unique Louis Comfort Tiffany piece from the early 1900s, ties her to Mary Shelley’s world, the Age of Enlightenment and Victorian inspirations. Hawley explored Tiffany’s 200-year archive to find pieces that resonate with history and meaning.

Elizabeth’s wardrobe is painterly and sacred. She wears sheer, bold veils and a yellow bonnet inspired by a Madonna painting. Mia noted that Elizabeth hides behind her veil but gradually reveals herself near the creature. It symbolizes her loneliness giving way to belonging. Her wedding dress, constructed from the inside out like the creature’s bandages, layers silk and Swiss ribbon to mirror his anatomy.