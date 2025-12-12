From vlogs to ventures

WHAT began as a lighthearted hobby filming food vlogs during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into one of Cebu’s most promising homegrown food ventures — a story of passion, persistence and purposeful entrepreneurship.

Abraxas “Aba” Tago, a teacher, and Ronald Bhen Madolin, then a Singapore-based cybersecurity specialist, rose to prominence in 2020 as mukbang — an online video genre from South Korea where hosts eat large quantities of food while engaging viewers — and casual dining content creators on YouTube and Facebook.

Their chemistry, authenticity and love for food quickly resonated with locked-down audiences craving connection and comfort.

Over time, consistent uploads earned them more than a million followers across platforms — and enough online revenue to seed a dream they never knew they were building.

“We were just doing it for fun,” Ronald said. “But as viewership grew, we realized content creation wasn’t just a hobby. It was giving us the discipline, the mindset and eventually the capital to start something bigger.”

Aba, among the pioneering mukbang creators in the Philippines, inspired Ronald — then working overseas — to explore content creation as a creative outlet. The collaboration that started online eventually became the foundation of a business partnership anchored in shared grit and aspiration.

Turning online influence into a food venture

By 2023, Ronald decided it was time to come home. The buddies, who built audiences through “Bisaya Studio” and “Bhen & Yuri Vlogs,” pooled their savings and vlogging income — roughly P500,000 — to open their first fast-food-style restaurant, Toktogaoink, at City Time Square in Mandaue City.

The concept was simple yet strategic: fast, affordable, distinctly Filipino meals with modern flavors, highlighted by their now-signature crispy chicken and ribs. All ingredients were sourced locally and, true to Filipino dining culture, where rice is premium — and unlimited.

“We wanted something Filipino but elevated,” Ronald said. “Something we would be proud to serve and something people would come back for.”

According to Aba, the market’s response was immediate and enthusiastic. The strong reception encouraged them to open a second branch along P. Zamora St. in Cebu City’s Barangay Sto. Niño, which also became their testing ground for refining operations.

Building systems before scaling up

The path, however, was far from smooth.

“When we started, logistics and supplier consistency were our biggest challenges,” Ronald recalled. “There were days when quality didn’t meet our standards. That taught us early on — never compromise on quality.”

From managing a small crew, they now employ around 35 to 45 people per branch, prompting them to learn leadership, delegation and operational discipline — skills far removed from vlogging, yet crucial to sustaining a food business.

As the brand grew, so did interest from potential franchisees. Within months, Ronald said more individuals expressed intent to franchise Toktogaoink, including prospects from Manila and nearby provinces. But Aba and Ronald chose restraint over rapid expansion.

“Franchising is a big responsibility,” Ronald said. “We want to do it right. That means building systems, strengthening logistics and ensuring product consistency before we scale.”

They have since brought in consultants and advisers to design a solid franchising roadmap — one they intend to roll out next year.

Ronald shared their roadmap is ambitious: more Cebu branches, a nationwide franchising program, continued menu innovation and a strong brand identity rooted in Filipino tastes and values.

From passion to purpose

Today, Toktogaoink serves hundreds of customers daily. Their menu, inspired partly by flavors they encountered in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, because of their flood vlogging, caters to students, families and working professionals seeking affordable meals with character.

“We always ask, ‘What would we want to eat? What food would make us happy?’” Aba said. “We want customers to feel that same joy.”

Despite a lucrative job offer in Singapore, Ronald chose entrepreneurship. He is now thinking twice of going abroad and leaving his growing family.

“I wanted to build something of my own,” he said.

“Something that could grow beyond us, something that creates opportunities here at home.”

He said this venture holds a deeper meaning.

“I know what it’s like to miss home,” he reflects. “To want to create something sustainable for your family. Coming home to build this — that’s the real dream.”

Aba agrees: “Vlogging opened the door. Business gave it purpose.”

“You need to use your resources wisely, especially now that competition in digital content creation has become tougher. You have to constantly think of ideas to keep your following,” he said.

“Ad revenue alone is not a dependable income stream. Investing your resources in a business offers far more stable and meaningful financial opportunities,” added Aba, who, aside from Toktogaoink, has also ventured into other businesses.

Toktogaoink’s rise is a testament to how passion — when paired with discipline, creativity and purpose — can transform into a business with real impact.

Their story is a reminder to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere: Start where you are. Use what you have. And build something that brings joy — to yourself and to others. / KOC