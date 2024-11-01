Frozen yogurt enjoys booming reception in PH, eyes more branches in Cebu

THE Spanish frozen yogurt brand llaollao is growing big in the Philippines.

Currently, the “affordable luxury” dessert brand boasts more than 70 locations nationwide, including its 72nd branch, which recently opened in SM J Mall in Mandaue City, under the ownership of franchisee Belinda Wong.

llaollao is a Spanish franchise brand that offers a natural, healthy, gluten-free probiotic frozen yogurt.

The brand entered the Philippine market in 2016 and has since taken the country by storm.

In an interview, Carlo Villanueva, business development manager at Ilaollao Philippines, said that they are eyeing to close the year with 80 to 90 stores spread across the country.

In Cebu, IlaoIlao has a presence in Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City and recently at SM J Mall. In 2025, the yogurt-based dessert will open at the pre-departure area of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 1.

“We are looking for another four to five new branches in Cebu next year,” he said.

Villanueva said they initially thought that the long lines at Ilallao were just a passing trend that would soon fade. “But Filipino customers realized in the long run that it’s a healthy dessert,” he said.

IlaoIlao is known for its wide variety of customizable toppings of assorted fresh fruits and sauces.

Master-franchised in the Philippines by Foodee Global Concepts — known for introducing brands like Tim Ho Wan and Hawker Chan — IlaoIlao is actively expanding its footprint in the country through franchising.

One of their franchisees in Cebu, entrepreneur Wong, said they picked the brand because of the brand’s popularity among the younger generation.

“It was my children who pushed us to get a franchise of Ilaollao because they love it,” she said.

IlaoIlao boasts nearly 400 branches across the globe, reflecting its significant expansion in recent years. In 2023, the brand reported a net turnover of $44.77 million (€41.3 million), marking a remarkable 43 percent increase from the previous year, fueled by substantial growth in its Asian markets.

As of 2023, IlaoIlao operates a total of 396 stores worldwide, achieving a 34 percent growth, with 207 of those located in Asia. The brand has established a strong presence in several countries, including Malaysia with 118 stores, Indonesia with 26 stores, Singapore with 12 stores, and the Philippines with 51 stores.

llaollao was founded in 2009 by Pedro Espinosa. / KOC