Fruit vendor shot dead in Carbon Public Market

A fruit vendor at the Carbon Public Market was shot and killed past 3 a.m. on Monday, July 22, on MC Briones Street, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Maricel Patambag, a lesbian.

She hailed from Pinamungajan town, but temporarily resided in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Patambag and her female live-in partner were about to close their fruit stall when the backrider got off the motorcycle and shot her four times.

The victim died instantly.

She sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body.

According to Patambag's live-in partner, the victim was previously detained in Cebu City Jail for possessing illicit substance and released on June 11 after posting bail, leading the authorities to believe that the incident was drug related.

Police Major Philip John Libres, the chief of Carbon Police Station, said an investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

He said nobody, however, in the vicinity identified the offenders as they were both wearing face mask and hooded jacket.

Prior to the incident, the victim allegedly received a text message telling her to temporarily stop selling fruits in Carbon market because somebody was looking for her. (AYB, TPT)