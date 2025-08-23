Fruit vendors receive moratorium on new fee

FRUIT vendors at the Mandaue City Public Market breathed a sigh of relief after Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano declared a moratorium on the implementation of a new ordinance requiring them to pay P1 per kilo of fruits brought into the market.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 during a meeting between Ouano and the fruit vendors, who had earlier appealed against the immediate enforcement of the fee.

The ordinance, which forms part of the City’s market code, would have significantly raised the daily expenses of vendors, many of whom rely on small margins to sustain their livelihood.

“This is only a moratorium until the City Council can amend the market code, which still requires public hearings,” Ouano said assuring vendors that their concerns would be carefully heard and considered before the permanent implementation of new charges.

“We are very happy that Mayor Jonkie understands our struggle and gave us time before the ordinance is enforced,” said Brenda Mabanta on behalf of her fellow vendors.

Ouano also directed City Councilor Ben Basiga, chairperson of the Committee on Market and Abattoir, to initiate amendments to the current market code.

Ouano said the revisions should aim to strike a balance between generating revenue for the city and protecting the interests of small-scale vendors.

“If possible, let’s amend the market code so we can remain competitive with other cities and most importantly, let’s listen to the people,” Ouano told Basiga during the dialogue.

Also present at the meeting were City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. and personnel from the Mandaue City Public Market, including Malaquias Soco and Ofelia Pareja, who will be tasked with overseeing the implementation of market regulations./ ABC