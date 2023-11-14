Fruitas Holdings posts P26.7M net income in third quarter

FRUITAS Holdings Inc. declared a net income of P26.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, nearly doubling the reported bottom line of P13.9 million in the same period last year.

Amid the lack of seasonal uptick from the sale of beverages in the second quarter, the third quarter sales of P649.8 million outpaced the second quarter sales of P624.1 million by 4.1 percent.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2023 reached P1.8 billion, a 42 percent increase from last year’s figure.

The firm successfully increased its net income margin to 3.9 percent in the first nine months of this year from 3.4 percent in the same period last year, which is marginally higher from the 3.8 percent reported in the first half despite the challenges brought by economic headwinds.