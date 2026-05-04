'Fuel aid, not cash'

FUEL assistance for thousands of public utility drivers in Cebu City is expected to start in the third week of May, with beneficiaries to receive fuel instead of cash under the City Government’s P35 million subsidy program.

Mayor Nestor Archival said during a press conference on Monday, May 4, 2026, that the in-kind release is intended to ensure public funds are used strictly for transportation needs amid continued volatility in fuel prices.

Archival said the program forms part of the City’s broader social support measures for the transport sector, which has been heavily affected by rising operating costs.

Fuel, not cash

The subsidy, funded under Supplemental Budget (SB) 1, will initially cover an estimated 10,000 drivers and riders, including jeepney operators, taxi drivers, habal-habal riders and other transport service providers.

Archival stressed, however, that the list remains subject to validation, with adjustments expected as screening continues.

Final list

Archival said the City is still finalizing the distribution mechanism, including the amount of fuel each beneficiary will receive.

He said allocations may vary by vehicle type and use, noting that taxis, motorcycles-for-hire and jeepneys have different fuel consumption patterns.

“We are still fine-tuning the system because each transport mode has different fuel requirements,” he said.

The City is also studying whether to release the subsidy through fuel cards or barangay-managed systems.

Barangay-level checks

A key challenge in the rollout is verifying beneficiaries, particularly informal transport operators.

To address this, the City will rely heavily on barangay-level validation.

Under the proposed system, drivers will be required to present a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration documents such as official receipts and certificates of registration, and photo documentation of both the driver and the unit.

Barangay officials will also be tapped to certify applicants, especially habal-habal drivers who are often not part of formal transport organizations.

Archival said barangay captains are expected to play a central role in screening applicants to ensure that only legitimate drivers are included in the program and to minimize complaints once distribution begins.

Budget support

The City Government acknowledged the large number of applicants for the subsidy, noting that the final beneficiary list may still be adjusted after validation.

Archival said the program remains open to refinement before full implementation to ensure accurate and fair distribution.

The fuel subsidy is among the major social assistance components of SB 1, which was recently approved following budget deliberations that also covered infrastructure, social services and operational funding for various city departments. / CAV