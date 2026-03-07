Rice prices hit record highs in Cebu, some varieties top P70 per kilo

CEBU is facing a rice crisis as prices reach record highs, with some popular varieties now selling for more than P70 per kilogram. A combination of limited supply, rising fuel costs and recent natural disasters has left both market vendors and families struggling to keep up.

Why are prices rising?

According to Erwin Gok-ong of the Grains Retailers Confederation of the Philippines (Grecon), prices have been climbing since last year. He warns that rising global oil prices are a major factor because fuel is needed for farming and transporting rice to Cebu.

"If the price of crude oil and gasoline goes up, the price of rice will definitely rise too — by a huge amount," Gok-ong said.

Currently, Cebu is receiving very small allocations of rice and cheaper stocks are running out. Wholesalers are releasing what they have slowly, causing delays in local markets.

A look at the market prices

In local hubs like the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, shoppers are seeing prices they have never seen before. While imported rice (like "Gwapa" varieties) is cheaper at P47 to P49, popular local brands are becoming a luxury:

Rice Variety Price per Kilogram Price per 50kg Sack

Lion Ivory P65 P3,000 – P3,300

Ganador P67 – P70 P3,200 – P3,600

Red Rice P70 –

Empty warehouses and struggling families

At the Mandaue Public Market, vendor Nieves Albarquez says warehouses are nearly empty. "If you order 50 sacks, sometimes they only give you 20 or even 10," she said. "Local rice is what’s really scarce."

For residents like Loreta Jakosalem, a cleaner who earns P2,200 a week, the math simply doesn't add up. "It’s very difficult when rice prices go up because you still have to buy food for your family," she explained.

Hope for relief: Harvest and subsidies

There is some good news on the horizon. Farmers in the Central Plains expect a full harvest between the second and third week of March, which could boost supply and lower costs.

Additionally, a government program called "Bigasan ng Bayan" is coming to Lapu-Lapu City. This program aims to sell rice for as low as P20 per kilo at Kadiwa outlets.

Fast facts on the P20 rice program:

• Expected Launch: April 2026.

• Who Qualifies: Seniors, solo parents, PWDs, 4Ps members and low- wage earners.

• Limit: 10 kilos per transaction (max 30 kilos per month).

• Requirement: A valid ID is needed for the first purchase to get a QR code.

As the harvest season begins, Cebuanos are hopeful that these government programs and new stocks will finally bring prices back down to earth. / EHP, ABC, DPC